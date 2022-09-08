India vs Afghanistan: Asia Cup, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Afghanistan from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
3.4 overs (0 Run) No run.
3.3 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle. Rahul makes room and punches it through covers for a single.
3.1 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
2.6 overs (2 Runs) On a good length, outside off. KL Rahul lofts it over the mid off region for a couple of runs.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Edged but no slip. Fazalhaq Farooqi bowls a bit fuller, outside off. Virat Kohli goes for the drive and gets an outside edge and the ball races away towards the third man region for a single.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First boundary now for Kohli! This is full and on middle. Kohli whips it behind square leg for another boundary.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller length, angling in. KL Rahul pushes it towards mid off for a quick single.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First boundary of the game! Beautiful shot! Short in length and on the hips. Rahul helps it over short fine leg for a boundary.
2.1 overs (0 Run) An appeal for LBW but it was pitching outside leg. On a length and on middle. Rahul looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Length delivery, onto the middle. KL Rahul drives on the front foot towards the fielder at mid-off for a quick single.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle. Kohli pushes it to long on for a single.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller length, outside off. Virat Kohli plays it towards the cover fielder for no run.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Short, onto the middle. Virat Kohli plays it towards short mid-wicket for no run.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Floated one, outside off. KL Rahul plays it towards cover for a single.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, turning in. KL Rahul tickles it towards short fine leg for no run.
Who will bowl from the other end? It is Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
0.6 over (0 Run) Short of a length and on middle. Kohli looks to flick it away but misses and gets hit high on the pads. A decent start by Fazalhaq Farooqi.
0.5 over (1 Run) Farooqi makes it to swing in, this is on middle, it is nudged to square leg for one.
0.4 over (0 Run) This is on a length and outside off. Rahul swings and misses.
0.4 over (1 Run) Wide! This is full and going across, outside off. Rahul leaves it alone.
0.3 over (1 Run) Kohli is underway as well. Farooqi angles a length ball on middle. Kohli tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
0.2 over (1 Run) TAP AND RUN! Length and on off. Rahul drops it to mid off for a quick single.
0.1 over (2 Runs) Rahul and India are off the mark! On a length and on the pads. Rahul flicks it past square leg for a couple of runs.
We are all set. The players from both teams walk out to the middle for their respective national anthems. It is Afghanistan's first followed by India's. Done with the pre-match proceedings. It is time for action. The players are out in the middle. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli to open for India. Fazalhaq Farooqi to start with the ball.
Rashid Khan comes for a quick chat. He says whenever the captain wants a wicket he calls him. Informs they played with batsmen mindset last night against Pakistan and that got them wickets. Says they need to forget about that game and focus on this game. Shares it is a chance to play against a big team and against some big players.
Rahul Dravid, the Head Coach of India is up for a chat. He says his role is to support the captain. Adds they are actually the support staff if they put things rightly, it is mostly on the captains to know how to run the game and they are trying to support their call. Shares they need to put things in perspective. Tells they have lost a couple of matches on a pitch where it is hard to defend. The loss doesn't make them a terrible team. Ends by saying it's a positive environment irrespective of the results and the journey continues.
PITCH REPORT - Ravi Shastri is pitchside. He says Afghanistan will play as a unit after a tough night but Afghanistan have two left arm pacers and this pitch will assist them. Shares that it is a better surface to bat later on as well. Afghanistan will look to make early inroads.
KL Rahul, the skipper of India says they wanted to bat first and challenge themselves. Adds that Rohit Sharma is not playing because he wants to take a break, tough conditions and wanted to keep everybody fresh. Informs Karthik, Patel and Chahar comes in. Tells that they had chat before coming into this competition about the World Cup and this tournament is good learning. Says losing is not great but it teaches many things.
Mohammad Nabi, the skipper of Afghanistan says they would like to bowl first. Adds they had a meeting before leaving the ground and had a green tea with few players but that was a tough night for us against Pakistan. Reckons overall in the tournament they played well. Shares they are trying their best to play a good game and take the momentum to the World Cup.
India (Playing XI) - KL Rahul (C), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik (In for Rohit Sharma), Axar Patel (In for Yuzvendra Chahal), Deepak Chahar (In for Hardik Pandya), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh.
Afghanistan (Unchanged Playing XI) - Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (C), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fareed Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
TOSS - The first big update is KL Rahul walks out for the toss along with Mohammad Nabi. Afghanistan have won the toss and they will BOWL first!
The defending champions were favourites to lift the cup once again and after defeating Pakistan and Hong Kong in their opening matches, it looked like an easy destination but it was not meant to be. Pakistan came all guns blazing while Sri Lanka demolished their hopes to push them out of the race. India before the start of the Asia Cup were playing two different sides at two different times, if you can remember but here comes an important stage and all of a sudden India are lacking experienced campaigners. Dinesh Karthik was seen as the finisher but he is not able to find a place and Jadeja is ruled out. All said and done, it's time for both teams to look at the bigger picture and ready themselves for the upcoming World Cup. Expect both to make some changes in this match. Toss and team news in a bit…
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 3.5 overs, India are 24/0. The live updates of India vs Afghanistan scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Asia Cup, 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Asia Cup, 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Afghanistan, India vs Afghanistan live score, India vs Afghanistan scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Asia Cup, 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.