Virat Kohli was back to his best on Sunday as he hit a second successive half-century in the Asia Cup with a 60-run knock against Pakistan. The former Indian cricket team captain reached the half-century mark in just 36 balls. For the Indian cricket fans, it was a welcome sight as Kohli had been battling lean patch of late. Kohli now has the most fifty-plus scores in the history of T20I cricket. His knock included four boundaries and a six. This was his 32nd half-century in T20Is. Kohli reached the half-century mark with a six off Mohammad Hasnain.

With Kohli's half-century, compatriot Rohit Sharma has been knocked down to second number as he has 31 fifty-plus scores, including four centuries.

He is followed by Babar Azam of Pakistan (27 fifty plus scores including a century), Veteran Australian opener David Warner (23), New Zealand's Martin Guptill (22) and Ireland opener Paul Stirling (21).

Now in 102 matches, Kohli has scored 3,462 runs at an average of 50.91. He has scored 32 half-centuries in the format, with 94* being his best score. His strike rate in this format is 137.10.

Coming to the match, Pakistan opted to field first after winning the toss. Virat Kohli's blistering 60 and 54-run opening stand between Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul guided India to 181/7 against arch rivals Pakistan in the second match of the Super Four stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Virat Kohli was in his best form as he smashed 60 runs in 44 deliveries, while Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul scored 28 runs each setting a solid foundation for the Indian team. For Pakistan Shadab Khan bagged two wickets while Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah scalped one wicket each.

