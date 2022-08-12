Left-handed batter Ishan Kishan is one of the most dynamic batters going around in world cricket, and on his day, he can tear into the opposition's bowling lineup. However, the batter has been in and out of the team, and he has failed to make it to the Asia Cup squad. Team India have named a full-strength squad, that will see KL Rahul returning to the side as vice-captain after being sidelined due to injury. Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris believes that Kishan would be disappointed on missing out for Asia Cup.

"KL Rahul was a simple decision probably of all the possible match-ups that we've discussed, I think this was the easiest one. You see, how valuable to the Indian team to the management and to the selectors because he's been given the vice-captaincy as well," Styris said on SPORTS18's daily sports news show 'SPORTS OVER THE TOP'.

"So that says that he was always a frontline player in this Indian side and I guess it's unlucky for Ishan Kishan, he's got that left-handed ability which I think they'd have loved to have got into the squad if they possibly could have because it's a very right-handed dominant side until to get to someone like Rishabh Pant. So, I think he'll be disappointed and naturally, he's a terrific player. But KL Rahul, it is great for India that he's back because you know, he's a genuine match winner on the biggest stage too," he added.

Ishan Kishan had just played the fifth and final T20I against West Indies, after sitting on the bench for the first four games.

In the fifth and final T20I, Kishan scored 11 runs.

So far, the left-handed batter has played 19 T20Is, scoring 543 runs at an average of 30.16 with his highest score being 89.