India spin great Harbhajan Singh faced flak on social media after he was seen laughing as former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi commented during a discussion that Gautam Gambhir was not liked even by Indian players. Harbhajan, however, dismissed the trolls who "just want to have some fun" and said they are just trying to wind him up to get a reaction out of him. He said that Gambhir is his "brother" and that he stands with every Indian player.

"These people just want to have some fun, nothing else. Their job is to create issues in others' work, so that I say something or react," Harbhajan said to Sports Tak.

"I don't have to clarify anything about how close Gautam and I are or how good our friendship is. These people want to make a big deal out of everything," he continued.

"So they can do what they want. I would just like to give one piece of advice - act human. You were born as humans, so be human, don't act like animals," Harbhajan said.

"Because you talk about me laughing at Gautam, but do you know the context? Something fell on my feet so I was looking down to see and I saw that curd had fallen on my feet. But you don't know that, you were just looking at my face," he said.

"But anyway, I am with every Indian player. I am a proud Indian. And I don't care what people are saying on social media. Say it four times, not just once. Gautam is my brother and I am a proud Indian," the former spinner concluded.