The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday confirmed that Mohammad Hasnain will be replacing Shaheen Shah Afridi in the squad for the upcoming Asia Cup. 22-year-old Hasnain has represented Pakistan in 18 T20Is in which he has taken 17 wickets. Hasnain will join the side from the United Kingdom, where he is representing Oval Invincibles in The Hundred competition.

"Meanwhile, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed and Usman Qadir will leave for Dubai in the wee hours of Tuesday. They will replace Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Haris, Salman Ali Agha and Zahid Mehmood, who were part of the 16-member ODI squad against the Netherlands," stated an official release.

Last week, Shaheen was ruled out of the Asia Cup after he was advised rest for 4-6 weeks. As a result, he would also be missing the home series against England.

Pakistan will take on India in their opener in Dubai on Sunday, 28 August, while their second Group A fixture will be against a qualifier (UAE, Kuwait, Singapore or Hong Kong) in Sharjah on Friday, 2 September.

Promoted

The Super Four matches will be played from 3-9 September.

Pakistan squad for ACC T20 Asia Cup - Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.