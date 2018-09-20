 
Asia Cup 2018 15 Sep 18 to 28 Sep 18

Asia Cup 2018, India vs Bangladesh, Super Four: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 20 September 2018 18:09 IST

The Bangladesh vs India match has more ingredients to become a blockbuster than the one against Pakistan.

Rohit Sharma's Team India outclassed Pakistan by eight wickets on Wednesday. © AFP

Rohit Sharma's Team India, who outclassed Pakistan by eight wickets on Wednesday, will look to up the ante when they take on resilient Bangladesh, who have a penchant for punching above their weight, as the two teams meet in the opening Asia Cup 2018 Super Four encounter in Dubai on Friday. For India, the worry will be the team combination as Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the tournament owing to back spasms and Bhuvneshwar Kumar might be rested after back-to-back games against Hong Kong and Pakistan. Young left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed may come in place of Bhuvneshwar but it is still not clear as to who would be Pandya's replacement. Deepak Chahar has been named as the replacement player but it is unlikely that he will be drafted straightaway into the playing XI. (Play fantasy league and win cash daily) 

When will the Asia Cup 2018, India vs Bangladesh, Super Four match be played?

The Asia Cup 2018, India vs Bangladesh, Super Four will be played on September 21, 2018.

Where will the Asia Cup 2018, India vs Bangladesh, Super Four match be played?

The Asia Cup 2018, India vs Bangladesh, Super Four match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time does the Asia Cup 2018, India vs Bangladesh, Super Four match begin?

The Asia Cup 2018, India vs Bangladesh, Super Four match will begin at 5pm (IST).

Which TV channels will telecast the Asia Cup 2018, India vs Bangladesh, Super Four match?

The Asia Cup 2018, India vs Bangladesh, Super Four match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Asia Cup 2018, India vs Bangladesh, Super Four match?

The Asia Cup 2018, India vs Bangladesh, Super Four match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)

Topics : India Cricket Team Bangladesh Cricket Team Asia Cup 2018 Cricket India vs Bangladesh, Super Four - Match 1
Highlights
  • India's rivalry with Bangladesh has been a bitter one
  • The feeling of being undermined is very much there in Bangladesh team
  • India could find run scoring difficult in the middle overs
