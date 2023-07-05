England on Wednesday announced their playing XI for the all-important third Ashes Test against Australia, starting at Headingley in Leeds on Thursday. The hosts have made three changes to side which was beaten last week at Lord's. As expected, veteran pacer James Anderson has been excluded from the XI, with tearaway fast bowler Mark Wood replacing him. Meanwhile, Chris Woakes also makes his return to the side, while Moeen Ali is also back after missing the second Test due to an injury.

Josh Tongue, who was England's best bowler at Lord's, has been dropped from the side while vice-captain Ollie Pope was ruled out of the series due to a shoulder dislocation.

The addition of Woakes and Moeen will bolster England in both departments. The hosts so far have been outplayed by the visitors, who lead the series 2-0 after wins at Edgbaston and Lord's respectively.

England need a win to give themselves any chance of regaining the Ashes.

However, if the visitors win in Leeds, Pat Cummins will become the first Australia skipper in 22 years to win an Ashes series in England.

Last week, Australia were on the receiving end of a chorus of boos and abuses after Alex Carey controversially stumped Jonny Bairstow on Day 5 of the second Test at Lord's, which Australia won by 43 runs.

Carey and the Australian team have been harshly criticised over the incident, which has caused a massive outrage within the English media.

England XI: Ben Stokes (C), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson and Mark Wood