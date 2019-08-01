1st Test, Edgbaston, Birmingham, Aug 01, 2019
% Chance to win ENG49% AUS37%
England Vs Australia LIVE Cricket Score: The World Test Championship kicks off with the first Ashes Test. © AFP
England will take on Australia in the first Ashes Test on Thursday. England return to 'Fortress Edgbaston' for the first match against Australia on Thursday looking to round off an already memorable season by completing a World Cup and Ashes double. If the World Cup remains the pinnacle of the 50-over game, for England and Australia there's nothing quite like a renewal of Test cricket's oldest rivalry. But now there's arguably more at stake for both sides than the series result. For England, a home season billed as the most important in a generation started brilliantly with their impressive run to a first men's World Cup title. (Live Scorecard)
Ashes 2019 1st Test Match, LIVE Score Updates Between England vs Australia, Straight from Edgbaston, Birmingham.
