The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19
1st Test, Edgbaston, Birmingham, Aug 01, 2019
England ENG
VS
AUS Australia
Match begins at 15:30 IST (10:00 GMT)
% Chance to win ENG49% AUS37%

England vs Australia 1st Test LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: England Look To Round Off Memorable Season As They Face Australia

Updated:01 August 2019 13:27 IST

ENG vs AUS LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: England will look to round off an already memorable season by completing a World Cup and Ashes double.

England vs Australia 1st Test LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: England Look To Round Off Memorable Season As They Face Australia
England Vs Australia LIVE Cricket Score: The World Test Championship kicks off with the first Ashes Test. © AFP

England will take on Australia in the first Ashes Test on Thursday. England return to 'Fortress Edgbaston' for the first match against Australia on Thursday looking to round off an already memorable season by completing a World Cup and Ashes double. If the World Cup remains the pinnacle of the 50-over game, for England and Australia there's nothing quite like a renewal of Test cricket's oldest rivalry. But now there's arguably more at stake for both sides than the series result. For England, a home season billed as the most important in a generation started brilliantly with their impressive run to a first men's World Cup title. (Live Scorecard)

Ashes 2019 1st Test Match, LIVE Score Updates Between England vs Australia, Straight from Edgbaston, Birmingham.

