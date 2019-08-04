Steve Smith has scored almost half of Australia's runs himself in the first Ashes test at Edgbaston, with how he performs on day four likely to have a big say in who gains the early advantage in the series. He rescued his side who were in big trouble at 122-8 in the first innings with his 23rd test ton in just 64 matches and his unbeaten 45 in the second innings dragged his side, 27-2 when he came to the crease, out of the mire again. While Rory Burns' century in England's first innings was full of class and determination, he survived many near misses, two reviews, one leg before wicket appeal that was not given, with replays showing he was fortunate to escape. Smith, though, has looked unflappable throughout all three days at Edgbaston so far. Even a nasty blow on the head on the end of a bouncer from Ben Stokes late on Saturday did little to unnerve the former captain. It looks like it will be down to Smith to help steer his side to what could be an unlikely victory. Remove him early on Sunday, and England will fancy their chances of quickly wrapping up an opening win. (LIVE SCORECARD)