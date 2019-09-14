Joe Denly (1 not out) and Rory Burns (4 not out) survived early scares as England posted 9/0, to take a 78 runs lead, at stumps on Day 2 of the fifth Ashes Test. Earlier, Jofra Archer took six wickets as England bowled Australia out for 225 to gain the upper hand on Friday despite another Steve Smith masterclass. Joe Root's team are desperate to level the series at 2-2 to end their historic World Cup-winning season on a high but have been consistently dogged by the peerless Smith. The former Australian skipper has now amassed 751 runs in just six innings -- more than double the tally of the next highest runscorer on either side. (Live Scorecard)

Ashes 2019 5th Test Day 3 Match, LIVE Score Updates Between England vs Australia, Straight from Kennington Oval, London