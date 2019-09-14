 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

England Vs Australia 5th Test Day 3 LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: England Look To Extend Advantage At The Oval

Updated:14 September 2019 14:11 IST

ENG vs AUS 5th Test Day 3 LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: England were 78 runs ahead of Australia at the end of Day 2.

England Vs Australia 5th Test Day 3 LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: England Look To Extend Advantage At The Oval
Both England openers were unbeaten at stumps on Day 2. © AFP

Joe Denly (1 not out) and Rory Burns (4 not out) survived early scares as England posted 9/0, to take a 78 runs lead, at stumps on Day 2 of the fifth Ashes Test. Earlier, Jofra Archer took six wickets as England bowled Australia out for 225 to gain the upper hand on Friday despite another Steve Smith masterclass. Joe Root's team are desperate to level the series at 2-2 to end their historic World Cup-winning season on a high but have been consistently dogged by the peerless Smith. The former Australian skipper has now amassed 751 runs in just six innings -- more than double the tally of the next highest runscorer on either side. (Live Scorecard)

Ashes 2019 5th Test Day 3 Match, LIVE Score Updates Between England vs Australia, Straight from Kennington Oval, London

    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team The Ashes 2019 Cricket England vs Australia, 5th Test
    Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    "He Got Me": Jonny Bairstow
    "He Got Me": Jonny Bairstow's Fake Fielding Trick Works Like A Charm On Steve Smith. Watch Video
    Steve Smith Unfazed By Burden Of Australia Run-Scoring
    Steve Smith Unfazed By Burden Of Australia Run-Scoring
    Ashes 5th Test: Jofra Archer Claims Six Wickets As England Take Charge On Day 2
    Ashes 5th Test: Jofra Archer Claims Six Wickets As England Take Charge On Day 2
    England Vs Australia 5th Test Day 2 Highlights Score, Ashes 2019: Advantage England After Archer
    England Vs Australia 5th Test Day 2 Highlights Score, Ashes 2019: Advantage England After Archer's Five-Wicket Haul
    Ashes 5th Test: Jos Buttler Strikes Back Against Australia After England Collapse On Day 1
    Ashes 5th Test: Jos Buttler Strikes Back Against Australia After England Collapse On Day 1
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 IndiaIndia 115
    2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
    3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
    4 EnglandEngland 105
    5 AustraliaAustralia 98
    Last updated on: 11 September 2019

    Poll of the day

    Now Trending

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.