England Vs Australia 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: Usman Khawaja, Cameron Bancroft Look To Rebuild After David Warner Blow
Updated:16 August 2019 13:51 IST
ENG vs AUS 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: Josh Hazlewood claimed three wickets as England were dismissed for 258 in their first innings.
England Vs Australia LIVE cricket Score: Usman Khawaja remained unbeaten at 18 on Day 2. © AFP
Australia's Josh Hazlewood marked his entry into this season's Ashes with three wickets as England were dismissed for 258 after the second Test at Lord's finally got underway on Thursday. World Cup-winning England fast bowler Jofra Archer then marked his Test debut with an electrifying opening spell but the only wicket Australia lost before stumps was when David Warner was bowled by Stuart Broad. At the close Ashes-holders Australia, were 30-1 -- a deficit of 228 runs. Cameron Bancroft was five not out and Usman Khawaja 18 not out. England suffered an all-too familiar collapse as they slumped to 138-6 before a seventh-wicket stand of 72 between Jonny Bairstow and Chris Woakes repaired some of the damage. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Ashes 2019 2nd Test Day 3 Match, LIVE Score Updates Between England vs Australia, Straight from, Lord's Cricket Ground, London.
