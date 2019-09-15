 
The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

England vs Australia 5th Test Day 4 Live Score, Ashes 2019: England Look To Set Massive Target For Australia

Updated:15 September 2019 15:21 IST

ENG vs AUS 5th Test Day 4 Live Score, Ashes 2019: England are close to a lead of 400 runs in the fifth and final Ashes Test.

England vs Australia Live cricket Score: Jofra Archer and Jack Leach were unbeaten on Day 3. © AFP

England seized control on the third day of the fifth Ashes Test on Saturday, building a likely match-winning lead of 382 as they look to square the series. With two full days of play to come and the weather in London set fair, the home side, on 313-8 in their second innings, appear certain to pull level at 2-2 barring a miraculous fightback from Australia. Nathan Lyon slowed England's progress in the morning session, taking the wickets of Rory Burns and captain Joe Root but those were rare early bright spots for the tourists on a pitch that offered little help. Opener Joe Denly and Ben Stokes, playing as a specialist batsman, put on 127 for the third wicket as a tiring Australia attack ran out of steam in the September sunshine. Off-spinner Lyon bowled Stokes after tea for 67 with a beautiful delivery that spun past the left-hander's forward defensive shot while seamer Peter Siddle had Denly caught at slip for a Test-best 94 shortly afterwards. But the in-form Jos Buttler, who top-scored for England with 70 in the first innings, started fluently as he and Jonny Bairstow took the lead past 300. (Live Scorecard)

Ashes 2019 5th Test Day 4 Match, Live Score Updates Between England vs Australia, Straight From Kennington Oval, London.

  • 15:21 (IST)Sep 15, 2019

    Mitch Marsh previews Day 4 play!

    England scored over 300 runs on Day 3 and with that they are looking good. Australia, however, will look to bounce back and restrict them for as cheaply as possible. Mitchell Marsh, who starred with the ball in the first innings for Australia, previews what they would look to achieve in the field on Day 4.
  • 15:01 (IST)Sep 15, 2019

    Highlights from Day 3!

    If by any chance you missed yesterday's play, relive all the major actions here. 
  • 14:47 (IST)Sep 15, 2019

    Joe Denly -- England's hero on Day 3!

    This is what England's hero of the day, Joe Denly, who missed his century by six runs, had to say say.
  • 14:45 (IST)Sep 15, 2019

    England lead by 382 runs!

    Hosts England are 313/8 in their second innings which means they are leading by 382 runs. They would like to hold the crease for as long as possible and get their lead past 400-mark.
  • 14:39 (IST)Sep 15, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 4 of fifth Ashes Test live from The Oval, London.
    Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team Cricket The Ashes 2019 England vs Australia, 5th Test Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
