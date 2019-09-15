England seized control on the third day of the fifth Ashes Test on Saturday, building a likely match-winning lead of 382 as they look to square the series. With two full days of play to come and the weather in London set fair, the home side, on 313-8 in their second innings, appear certain to pull level at 2-2 barring a miraculous fightback from Australia. Nathan Lyon slowed England's progress in the morning session, taking the wickets of Rory Burns and captain Joe Root but those were rare early bright spots for the tourists on a pitch that offered little help. Opener Joe Denly and Ben Stokes, playing as a specialist batsman, put on 127 for the third wicket as a tiring Australia attack ran out of steam in the September sunshine. Off-spinner Lyon bowled Stokes after tea for 67 with a beautiful delivery that spun past the left-hander's forward defensive shot while seamer Peter Siddle had Denly caught at slip for a Test-best 94 shortly afterwards. But the in-form Jos Buttler, who top-scored for England with 70 in the first innings, started fluently as he and Jonny Bairstow took the lead past 300. (Live Scorecard)
Mitch Marsh previews Day 4 play! England scored over 300 runs on Day 3 and with that they are looking good. Australia, however, will look to bounce back and restrict them for as cheaply as possible. Mitchell Marsh, who starred with the ball in the first innings for Australia, previews what they would look to achieve in the field on Day 4.
Highlights from Day 3! If by any chance you missed yesterday's play, relive all the major actions here.
Joe Denly -- England's hero on Day 3! This is what England's hero of the day, Joe Denly, who missed his century by six runs, had to say.
