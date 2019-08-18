Steve Smith waged a lone battle, survived a deadly bouncer from Jofra Archer which forced him to retire hurt, came back and helped Australia not lose sight of England's first innings score before Pat Cummins and Peter Siddle set up a victory bid, even as the hosts managed to take a 104-run lead at stumps on Day 4 of the rain-affected second Ashes Test at Lord's on Saturday. Smith fell eight runs short of his third consecutive hundred as he was trapped in front by Chris Woakes on 92 from 161 deliveries in which he hit 14 boundaries. Australia, who were tottering at 102/5 at one stage in reply to England's first innings score of 258, were bowled out for 250 with Stuart Broad returning best figures of 4/65. Woakes took three wickets for 61 runs and Archer grabbed two giving away 59 as England once again got past the entire Aussie batting except Smith who seemed to be in a league of his own. (Live Scorecard)
Live Score
Ashes 2019 2nd Test Day 5 Match, Live Score Updates between England vs Australia, straight from Lord's, London.
- 14:47 (IST)Aug 18, 2019
Weather update!After ruining almost day and a half's play, rain is once again back at Lord's and looks like we might once again be up for a delayed start as the pitch is under cover.
Predictions for Day 5?— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 18, 2019
Scorecard/Videos: https://t.co/xOpkEEXPGR#Ashes pic.twitter.com/rP18HUTSTI
- 14:43 (IST)Aug 18, 2019
Day 4 summary!England bundled out Australia for 250 runs, taking eight run lead in the first innings. Stuart Broad picked up four wickets while Chris Woakes picked up three wickets and debutant Jofra Archer took two wickets. For, Australia Steve Smith once again stood out and notched up his seventh consecutive fifty-plus score in Ashes Tests. He missed out on his fourth consecutive Ashes Test by just eight runs after a Chris Woakes' in-swinger found hit in dead in front. His innings, however, ensured Australia are not too behind England's first innings total. At stumps, England were 96/4, with their top-four back in the pavilion.