Steve Smith waged a lone battle, survived a deadly bouncer from Jofra Archer which forced him to retire hurt, came back and helped Australia not lose sight of England's first innings score before Pat Cummins and Peter Siddle set up a victory bid, even as the hosts managed to take a 104-run lead at stumps on Day 4 of the rain-affected second Ashes Test at Lord's on Saturday. Smith fell eight runs short of his third consecutive hundred as he was trapped in front by Chris Woakes on 92 from 161 deliveries in which he hit 14 boundaries. Australia, who were tottering at 102/5 at one stage in reply to England's first innings score of 258, were bowled out for 250 with Stuart Broad returning best figures of 4/65. Woakes took three wickets for 61 runs and Archer grabbed two giving away 59 as England once again got past the entire Aussie batting except Smith who seemed to be in a league of his own. (Live Scorecard)