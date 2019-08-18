 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

England vs Australia 2nd Test Day 5 Live Score, Ashes 2019: Buttler, Stokes Look To Consolidate England's Lead

Updated:18 August 2019 14:48 IST

ENG vs AUS 2nd Test Day 5 Live Score, Ashes 2019: England managed to take a 104-run lead at stumps on Day 4 of the rain-affected second Ashes Test.

England vs Australia 2nd Test Day 5 Live Score, Ashes 2019: Buttler, Stokes Look To Consolidate England
England vs Australia Live Cricket Score: Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes took England past a lead of 100 runs. © AFP

Steve Smith waged a lone battle, survived a deadly bouncer from Jofra Archer which forced him to retire hurt, came back and helped Australia not lose sight of England's first innings score before Pat Cummins and Peter Siddle set up a victory bid, even as the hosts managed to take a 104-run lead at stumps on Day 4 of the rain-affected second Ashes Test at Lord's on Saturday. Smith fell eight runs short of his third consecutive hundred as he was trapped in front by Chris Woakes on 92 from 161 deliveries in which he hit 14 boundaries. Australia, who were tottering at 102/5 at one stage in reply to England's first innings score of 258, were bowled out for 250 with Stuart Broad returning best figures of 4/65. Woakes took three wickets for 61 runs and Archer grabbed two giving away 59 as England once again got past the entire Aussie batting except Smith who seemed to be in a league of his own. (Live Scorecard)

Ashes 2019 2nd Test Day 5 Match, Live Score Updates between England vs Australia, straight from Lord's, London.

  • 14:47 (IST)Aug 18, 2019

    Weather update!

    After ruining almost day and a half's play, rain is once again back at Lord's and looks like we might once again be up for a delayed start as the pitch is under cover. 
  • 14:43 (IST)Aug 18, 2019

    Day 4 summary!

    England bundled out Australia for 250 runs, taking eight run lead in the first innings. Stuart Broad picked up four wickets while Chris Woakes picked up three wickets and debutant Jofra Archer took two wickets. For, Australia Steve Smith once again stood out and notched up his seventh consecutive fifty-plus score in Ashes Tests. He missed out on his fourth consecutive Ashes Test by just eight runs after a Chris Woakes' in-swinger found hit in dead in front. His innings, however, ensured Australia are not too behind England's first innings total. At stumps, England were 96/4, with their top-four back in the pavilion. 
  • 14:34 (IST)Aug 18, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the final day's play of the second Ashes Test from Lord's.
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team Joseph Charles Buttler Jos Buttler The Ashes 2019 Cricket West Indies vs India, 2nd Test Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
    Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 IndiaIndia 113
    2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
    3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
    4 EnglandEngland 105
    5 AustraliaAustralia 98
    Last updated on: 09 August 2019

    Poll of the day

    Now Trending

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.