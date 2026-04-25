The journey of para-archer Payal Nag is a testament to pure courage and determination. The 18-year-old lost all four limbs to electrocution as a child in 2015, but that did not stop her from winning double gold at the World Archery Para Series in Bangkok. Payal stunned India's most decorated para-archer, Sheetal Devi, 139-136 in the compound women's final and also partnered with her to win team gold. Speaking at NDTV's YUVA 2026 event on Saturday, Payal revealed that there were times when relatives asked her parents to poison her, but they decided to stick by her and help transform her life.

"Relatives asked my parents to poison me and kill me since I had no limbs left," Payal said. "However, my parents said, 'We don't need your advice or help. We'll cure her somehow.'"

"I started writing and drawing using my mouth. I entered drawing competitions and won prizes. Later, I was taken to an orphanage where I received a lot of help and motivation. One of my drawings went viral on social media, and that's how Kuldeep Sir (coach Kuldeep Vedwan) found me and got me into archery," Payal added.

Payal made her debut at the 2025 Jaipur Nationals, where she defeated Sheetal to win double gold in both the ranking and Olympic rounds. She followed that success with a silver medal at the Khelo India Para Games and another at the Nationals in Patiala, where she finished just behind Sheetal.

Payal's international debut at the 2025 Asian Youth Para Games in Dubai made her the world's first quadruple amputee archer to compete internationally. She revealed that her next goals are to win gold at the Asian Games and the Olympics.

"I am preparing for the Asian Games now. I will win an Asian Games gold and an Olympic gold for India," said Payal Nag.

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