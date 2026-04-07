World No. 1 para archer Sheetal Devi won hearts with a heartwarming gesture towards her compatriot Payal Nag during the World Archery Para Series. It was a surprising yet proud moment for India when teenage quadruple amputee archer Payal Nag delivered a stunning performance to defeat Sheetal and clinch the gold medal. The 18-year-old rising star prevailed 139-136 in the compound women's final to secure the coveted title. Riding on such impressive performances, India concluded the tournament with a total of 16 medals, including five silver and four bronze.

As Payal took her place on the podium, Sheetal stood alongside her to receive the silver medal. Moments later, as India's national anthem was about to be played, the medalists prepared to follow protocol by turning towards the national flag.

Payal, who uses a wheelchair, needed assistance to turn and face the Tricolour. Noticing this, Sheetal displayed exemplary sportsmanship by stepping forward to help her fellow athlete. Despite missing out on the gold medal, Sheetal won everyone's admiration as she gently used her legs to move Payal's wheelchair into position, ensuring she was ready for the national anthem. The touching moment stood as a powerful symbol of compassion, respect, and true sporting spirit.

Here is that moment!!



Payal Nag receives her GOLD medal at Bangkok and the national anthem plays.



And right beside her, Sheetal - gracefully helping move her wheelchair.



Two champions. One podium. One unforgettable frame.



Pure inspiration. pic.twitter.com/wrobtOCSIL — Manas Muduli (@manas_muduli) April 6, 2026

This was Payal's second win over Sheetal in little over a year, having defeated her at the Para Nationals in Jaipur in January 2025.

Payal, competing in only her second international event after making her debut at the Dubai 2025 Asian Youth Para Games, showed remarkable composure under pressure to get the better of her more decorated compatriot.

She began strongly with a perfect 10, taking the opening end 27-25, before Sheetal fought back to level the contest.

Locked at 54-all after the second end, Payal raised her game in the third, shooting two 9s and a 10 to move ahead 82-80, and then sealed the contest with a clinical final end that included two 10s.

(With PTI Inputs)

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