 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018, Poland vs Colombia Live Football Score: Colombia, Poland Clash In Must-Win Match

Updated: 24 June 2018 23:17 IST

FIFA World Cup 2018, Live Football Match Score, Poland vs Colombia Group H match from Kazan Arena.

World Cup 2018, Poland vs Colombia Live Football Score: Colombia, Poland Clash In Must-Win Match
FIFA Football World Cup 2018: Rodriguez six-goal carried Colombia to quarters in 2014 © AFP

Bayern Munich's James Rodriguez, the star of Colombia's march to the quarter-finals four years ago, was included in the starting line-up as the South American side bid to reignite their World Cup campaign against Poland on Sunday. James, who has been suffering from muscle fatigue in his calf, came on for the last 30 minutes of 10-man Colombia's 2-1 opening defeat to Japan that has left them desperate for a win at Kazan Arena if they are to stay on track to claim a place in the last 16. James takes his place on the left of Jose Pekerman's three-man midfield with Jose Quintero, who scored a free kick against Japan, in the middle and Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado expected to provide pace and creativity on the right flank. Monaco's Radamel Falcao will lead Colombia's hunt for goals. (LIVE Scores: Poland vs Colombia)

Live Updates of 2018 FIFA World Cup, Poland vs Colombia Group H match straight from Kazan Arena, Russia.

23:15 IST: Here is the complete line-up of Poland and Colombia, we are 15 minutes away from the kick-off. 

21:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the Group H match between Poland and Colombia. 

Four years on and having relaunched his career with Monaco following a disastrous spell in England with Manchester United and Chelsea, Falcao has the chance to showcase the predatory talents that steered Atletico Madrid to the Europa League and Spanish Super Cup victories in 2012.

Falcao scored over 30 goals for Monaco in the 2016-2017 season to help steer the Principality club to the Champions League semi-finals and the Ligue 1 title, in front of Paris Saint-Germain.

Comments
Topics : Poland Colombia Football Live Score 2018 FIFA World Cup Live Blogs Poland vs Colombia, Match 32 Football
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
World Cup 2018, Poland vs Colombia Live Football Score: Colombia, Poland Clash In Must-Win Match
World Cup 2018, Poland vs Colombia Live Football Score: Colombia, Poland Clash In Must-Win Match
World Cup 2018, Poland vs Colombia: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
World Cup 2018, Poland vs Colombia: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
World Cup 2018, Poland vs Colombia: Colombia Take On Poland In A Must-Win Encounter
World Cup 2018, Poland vs Colombia: Colombia Take On Poland In A Must-Win Encounter
Advertisement

Advertisement

Groups

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Russia 2 2 0 0 6
2 Uruguay 2 2 0 0 6
3 Egypt 2 0 0 2 0
4 Saudi Arabia 2 0 0 2 0
World Cup Table»

Venue Guide
Saint Pertersburg Nizhny Novgorod Saransk Moscow Kallningrad Yekaterinburg Kazan Samara Volgograd Rostov on Don Sochi

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.