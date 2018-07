France's Benjamin Pavard Wins World Cup Goal Of The Tournament

France right-back Benjamin Pavard has won the 2018 World Cup goal of the tournament award for his stunning strike against Argentina, FIFA announced on Wednesday. The 22-year-old Stuttgart defender ran onto a left-wing cross from Lucas Hernandez and sent a right-footed half-volley spinning into the top corner to level eventual champions France's last-16 tie with Argentina at 2-2 in the 57th minute. France went on to win the game 4-3 before beating Croatia in the final on July 15.