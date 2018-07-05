 
2018 FIFA World Cup

World Cup 2018, Uruguay vs France, Quarter-Final: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 05 July 2018 12:01 IST

The mouth-watering last-eight tie in Nizhny Novgorod is likely to be decided by a battle between Uruguay's stifling backline and the speed of Mbappe.

Uruguay have conceded three fewer goals than France. © AFP

The build-up to Friday's quarter-final clash between France and Uruguay has been dominated by individuals, but it may be the South Americans' almost unbreachable four-man defence which decides the result. While Uruguay sweat on the fitness of striker Edinson Cavani, it should be remembered that La Celeste's progress in Russia has been built upon their defence as much as their A-list attack. And while France pin their hopes on Kylian Mbappe, it is unlikely that the teenage superstar has encountered a defence quite like Uruguay's. The mouth-watering last-eight tie in Nizhny Novgorod is likely to be decided by a battle between Uruguay's stifling backline and the speed of Mbappe, 19. Led by captain Diego Godin, and including Jose Gimenez, Martin Caceres and Diego Laxalt, along with goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, Uruguay's defence have the joint-best record at the World Cup. Uruguay have conceded three fewer goals than France. Both teams have scored seven times.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2018 Uruguay vs France Quarter-Final match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Uruguay vs France Quarter-Final will take place on July 6, 2018.

Where is the FIFA World Cup 2018 Uruguay vs France Quarter-Final match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Uruguay vs France Quarter-Final match will be played at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium.

What time does the FIFA World Cup 2018 Uruguay vs France Quarter-Final match begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Uruguay vs France Quarter-Final match begins at 7:30 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 Uruguay vs France Quarter-Final match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Uruguay vs France Quarter-Final match will be shown on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD, Sony ESPN SD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2018 Uruguay vs France Quarter-Final match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Uruguay vs France Quarter-Final match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters.

Highlights
  • Uruguay sweat on the fitness of striker Edinson Cavani
  • Uruguay's defence have the joint-best record at the World Cup
  • Both Uruguay and France have scored seven times
