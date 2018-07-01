 
World Cup 2018: Cristiano Ronaldo's On-Field Gesture Is Winning The Internet

Updated: 01 July 2018 09:32 IST

With time running out for trailing Portugal, Ronaldo could have been justifiably angry, frustrated or simply not focused on an injured opponent.

World Cup 2018: Cristiano Ronaldo
This touching display of sportsmanship serves as a reminder that the little things still matter. © AFP

Edinson Cavani scored twice as Uruguay shattered Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup dream with a 2-1 victory over Portugal in Sochi on Saturday. Paris Saint-Germain striker Cavani curled home a superb 62nd-minute winner to settle a thrilling last-16 tie and send Uruguay into a quarter-final against France next Friday. The only downside for Oscar Tabarez's side was the sight of Cavani limping off late on, raising a question mark over his fitness for the last-eight showdown with the French in Nizhny Novgorod. But, on the bright side, in a stunning display of sportsmanship, Ronaldo, came to the aid of Cavani, assisting him off the field so he could receive treatment. With time running out for trailing Portugal, Ronaldo could have been justifiably angry, frustrated or simply not focused on an injured opponent. But this touching display of sportsmanship serves as a reminder that even at the highest level, the little things still matter.

Social media praised the Read Madrid star's actions

Uruguay will need him as they march on, his partnership in attack with Luis Suarez combining with a formidable defence that is arguably the best in international football.

Meanwhile, European champions Portugal go home, Ronaldo and Lionel Messi bowing out of the competition on the same day.

Ronaldo could not make the difference after Suarez and Cavani combined brilliantly for Uruguay's seventh-minute opener on Russia's Black Sea coast.

Cavani picked out Suarez on the left with a cross-field ball, before continuing his run into the penalty area and meeting the Barcelona striker's return delivery at the back post, the ball smacking off his face and flying in.

  • Paris Saint-Germain striker Cavani curled home a 62nd-minute winner
  • European champions Portugal go home after losing to Uruguay
  • Uruguay's defence is arguably the best in international football
