World Cup 2018: Cristiano Ronaldo's On-Field Gesture Is Winning The Internet

Edinson Cavani scored twice as Uruguay shattered Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup dream with a 2-1 victory over Portugal in Sochi on Saturday. Paris Saint-Germain striker Cavani curled home a superb 62nd-minute winner to settle a thrilling last-16 tie and send Uruguay into a quarter-final against France next Friday. The only downside for Oscar Tabarez's side was the sight of Cavani limping off late on, raising a question mark over his fitness for the last-eight showdown with the French in Nizhny Novgorod. But, on the bright side, in a stunning display of sportsmanship, Ronaldo, came to the aid of Cavani, assisting him off the field so he could receive treatment. With time running out for trailing Portugal, Ronaldo could have been justifiably angry, frustrated or simply not focused on an injured opponent. But this touching display of sportsmanship serves as a reminder that even at the highest level, the little things still matter.