 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018: Swiss Kids Enact Neymar's Play-Acting And The Results Are Hilarious

Updated: 06 July 2018 11:29 IST

Everyone is talking about Neymar's theatrics rather than his ability.

World Cup 2018: Swiss Kids Enact Neymar
An old criticism has come back to haunt Neymar. © AFP

Brazilian football star Neymar is hogging the limelight at the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia. However, he has come in the spotlight lately not for his goal-scoring abilities but for his numerous injury stints. An old criticism has come back to haunt Neymar and he has been accused of either diving or playing up a foul if a defender even touches him. It is a bit frustrating at times. Mostly because he's such a good player. Everyone is talking about his theatrics rather than his ability. Recently, a video was posted on Twitter where a group of children in Switzerland enacted his rolling antic and the results are hilarious.

Have a look:

There are two incidents of play-acting that stand out. The first came when Mexico's Miguel Layun stepped on Neymar's ankle while going to pick up a ball and the other came against Switzerland.

Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio called Neymar out for "clowning" after Layun stepped on him, adding that "We had control of the match, but to me it is just shameful that so much time could be lost over one player."

The world number two side Brazil will take on third-ranked Belgium in the much-awaited quarter-final match that will be played at the Kazan Arena on Friday.

On Monday, Belgium mounted a stirring fightback to beat Japan, with Nacer Chadli scoring the winner in the 94th minute. Becoming the first team in 48 years to overcome a 2-0 deficit in a World Cup knockout match.

Despite scoring nine times in wins over Panama (3-0), Tunisia (5-2) and England (1-0) before the Japan game, Belgium will have to lift their game significantly to beat a well-drilled Brazil side increasingly dancing to the tune of star forward Neymar. 

Comments
Topics : Brazil Belgium Neymar Kazan Arena 2018 FIFA World Cup Football Brazil vs Belgium, Quarter-Final 2
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Neymar has been accused of either diving or playing up a foul
  • There are two incidents of play-acting that stand out
  • An old criticism has come back to haunt Neymar
Related Articles
World Cup 2018: Swiss Kids Enact Neymar
World Cup 2018: Swiss Kids Enact Neymar's Play-Acting And The Results Are Hilarious
World Cup 2018: Willian Warns Eden Hazard As Chelsea Teammates Prepare To Clash At World Cup
World Cup 2018: Willian Warns Eden Hazard As Chelsea Teammates Prepare To Clash At World Cup
World Cup 2018: Ex-Brazil Star Ronaldo Defends Neymar Against Play-Acting
World Cup 2018: Ex-Brazil Star Ronaldo Defends Neymar Against Play-Acting
Real Madrid Deny Neymar Bid As Cristiano Ronaldo Rumours Swirl
Real Madrid Deny Neymar Bid As Cristiano Ronaldo Rumours Swirl
World Cup 2018: Neymar Unfazed By Critics After Sweet And Sour Display Downs Mexico
World Cup 2018: Neymar Unfazed By Critics After Sweet And Sour Display Downs Mexico
Advertisement

Advertisement

Groups

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Uruguay 3 3 0 0 9
2 Russia 3 2 0 1 6
3 Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 3
4 Egypt 3 0 0 3 0
World Cup Table»

Venue Guide
Saint Pertersburg Nizhny Novgorod Saransk Moscow Kallningrad Yekaterinburg Kazan Samara Volgograd Rostov on Don Sochi

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.