2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018: Captain Sergio Ramos Posts Emotional Message After Spain's World Cup Exit

Updated: 02 July 2018 10:01 IST

Host nation Russia beat Spain in a penalty shootout to move into the World Cup quarter-finals.

After Spain's World Cup exit, Sergio Ramos took to Twitter and posted an emotional message. © AFP

Host nation Russia beat Spain in a penalty shootout to move into the World Cup quarter-finals and knock out the 2010 winners at the jam-packed Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday. After Spain's World Cup exit, captain Sergio Ramos took to Twitter and posted an emotional message. "It hurts a lot but nobody should doubt that we'll be back to try again and again. Some will go and others will come along but we'll all defend this shirt with passion and respect. In defeat I feel even more proud of being Spanish," Ramos' post read.

Russia's Sergei Ignashevich's own goal in the 12th minute opened Spain's account before Artem Dzyuba struck in the 41st minute to equalise.

In the penalty shootout, Koke and Iago Aspas missed their attempts for Spain while the Russians converted their first four spot kicks.

This is the best performance by Russia since the breakup of the Soviet Union. The best performance by the Soviet Union was a fourth place finish in 1966 when they lost 1-2 to the then West Germany in the semi-finals.

Goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev emerged as the hero for Russia as he saved two penalties. His job was made easier by poor placement by Koke and Aspas.

Akinfeev become Russia's second most capped player on Sunday, displacing former defender Viktor Onopko to third place. This is the 110th international game for Akinfeev, who made his debut in 2004. Onopko was capped 109 times for Russia from 1992 to 2004.

(With IANS inputs)

Groups

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Uruguay 3 3 0 0 9
2 Russia 3 2 0 1 6
3 Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 3
4 Egypt 3 0 0 3 0
World Cup Table»

