World Cup 2018: Luis Suarez Says Edinson Cavani's Absence Cost Uruguay Against France

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez said that the absence of fellow attacker Edinson Cavani from the line-up was decisive in the team's 0-2 loss to France here in their 2018 FIFA World Cup quarter-final. The Paris Saint-Germain striker was kept from playing by an injury suffered in the round-of-16 match against Portugal, where he scored both of Uruguay's goals. "Cavani has been essential for us because of the class of player he is. He scored two goals, and those who took his place did it in the best possible way and gave their all for the team. But that's no excuse," Suarez said on Friday.

He also spoke about veteran head coach Oscar Tabarez and the possibility he will continue after his contract with the Uruguay national team ends following the World Cup.

"Everyone knows what El Maestro means to the team and to Uruguay. For all he has done and for all the respect he has won. I believe what's called for at this point is to evaluate El Maestro's work up to now and await the good news," Suarez said of the 71-year-old.

Finally, he weighed Uruguay's World Cup performance: "We always gave our all, we tried to do our best. You can say we could have done a little more, but we always did our best. After that the game could have come out good or bad, but we always gave our all," the FC Barcelona star said.