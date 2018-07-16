World Cup 2018: Vladimir Putin Gets Trolled For Bringing Umbrella During Award Ceremony

Russia president Vladimir Putin stood happily under an umbrella during the award ceremony after France defeated Croatia 4-2 to lift the 2018 FIFA World Cup title at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Sunday. Putin came prepared with an umbrella, while FIFA President Gianni Infantino, France President Emmanuel Macron and Croatia President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic got soaked in the rain during the award ceremony. After the final whistle, Macron and Kolinda found themselves on the pitch at the Luzhniki Stadium without an umbrella during a fierce downpour that started during the trophy presentation -- unlike Putin who was sheltered by an aide. Twitterati were quick to spot the Russian President Putin and started trolling him.