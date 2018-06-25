A hat-trick from Harry Kane helped England thrash Panama 6-1 in the World Cup Group G game at the jam-packed Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on Sunday. The match against Panama marked England's biggest win ever at the World Cup finals. With this resounding win, England have secured a last 16 place in the mega event. England captain Harry Kane, who was adjudged Man of the Match for his spectacular show, became the first England player scoring a World Cup hat-trick since Gary Lineker in 1986.

After guiding England to massive win, Harry Kane took to Twitter and wrote: "Professional. Clinical. Bring on Belgium and the knockout rounds. #ThreeLions #WorldCup."

Kane also shared a photo with his team-mates.

"Love this team. Proud of a first World Cup hat-trick. We keep going. #WorldCup #ThreeLions," Kane's post read.

Love this team. Proud of a first World Cup hat-trick. We keep going.

????? #WorldCup #ThreeLions ?????? pic.twitter.com/c3UDUqL9EN — Harry Kane (@HKane) June 24, 2018

England, playing a 3-5-2 formation, took the lead eight minutes into the match with a header from John Stones.

England experienced a dream first half and won the biggest half-time lead at this World Cup in Russia.

Kane completed a World Cup hat-trick and leads the scorers standings with five goals from two matches.

FIFA statistics showed that England made 12 attempts at the goal throughout the match, while Panama made eight. Ball possession was 58 percent for England and 42 percent for Panama.