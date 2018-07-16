 
World Cup 2018: Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic Lauded On Internet Despite Team's Loss

Updated: 16 July 2018 17:36 IST

Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic was also applauded for not missing a single match in which Croatia featured.

World Cup 2018: Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic Lauded On Internet Despite Team
Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic won hearts over the Internet through her extended support. © AFP

Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic won hearts over the Internet through her extended support to her players and staff despite her national football team's loss in the FIFA World Cup 2018 final against France on Sunday. According to reports, Grabar-Kitarovic bought her own economy ticket to go watch her national team play in their first-ever World Cup final. She was also lauded for not missing a single match in which her team featured throughout the marquee tournament. One of the fans took to social media and said, "Croatian President @KolindaGK flew economy class to Russia, paid for her flights, put on a Croatian jersey despite of the dress code in the VIP area. #Kolinda #Idols"

Grabar-Kitarovic, also took unpaid leaves to support her national team at the FIFA World Cup 2018. A fan on Twitter highlighted her unsung heroics and said: "Croatian president Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic took unpaid leave, bought her own economy ticket to go watch her national team play their 1st #WorldCup. In Africa, the WHOLE govt, their families & friends will charter 6 planes & book 7 floors at 5-star hotels on taxpayers, justified!"

The Croatian President praised post the World Cup heaped praise on hosts Russia for the brilliant hospitality provided to her national team and support staffs by stating,"On behalf of the Croatian fans, I would like to thank Russia for its cordial hospitality. You were great hosts. You are a fan of Croatia tonight. And look forward together. Thank you, Russia! We're coming!"

France won the World Cup for the second time by ending battling Croatia's dream of a first title with a 4-2 victory in one of the most entertaining and action-packed finals for decades.

France led 2-1 at halftime after a Mario Mandzukic own goal and an Antoine Griezmann VAR penalty, with Ivan Perisic briefly bringing first-time finalists Croatia level.

Quick-fire strikes by Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe midway through the second half put France on course for the title but Mandzukic was gifted a goal by French keeper Hugo Lloris to set up a nervous last 20 minutes.

France, however, withstood a spirited Croatia assault to lift the trophy for the second time, following their success on home soil 20 years ago, and ensure there was no repeat of two years ago when they were beaten in the European Championship final by Portugal in Paris.

Topics : France Croatia 2018 FIFA World Cup France vs Croatia, Final Football
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings.
Advertisement

