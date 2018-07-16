 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018: Priceless Moments From Victorious France's Dressing Room
Read In

Updated: 16 July 2018 13:17 IST

France won their FIFA World Cup title, beating Croatia 4-2 in the final on Sunday.

World Cup 2018: Priceless Moments From Victorious France
France scored twice in each half as they beat a combative Croatia. © Twitter

France scored twice in each half as they beat a combative Croatia 4-2 in a dramatic final to win the FIFA World Cup for the second time in 20 years at the jam-packed Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Sunday. The victorious French players danced and showered their manager Didier Deschamps in drinks as they celebrated their massive win in the summit clash. Here's a sneak peek into the France's dressing room after the Hugo Lloris' team clinched the coveted trophy.

A first-ever own goal in a World Cup final gave France the lead as Mario Mandzukic headed a free-kick into his own net in the 18th minute but Croatia pulled level through a strike from Ivan Perisic in the 28th minute.

Antoine Griezmann converted a penalty in the 38th minute to regain France's lead which was further increased to 3-1 by Paul Pogba in the 59th minute.

Kylian Mbappe (65th) made it 4-1 before Mandzukic pounced on a blunder from goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to reduce the difference to two in the 69th minute, giving some hope to Croatia. But the third goal from Croatia never arrived as the talented French side sealed a deserving triumph.

Comments
Topics : France 2018 FIFA World Cup France vs Croatia, Final Football
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • France scored twice in each half as they beat a combative Croatia 4-2
  • A first-ever own goal in a World Cup final gave France the lead
  • Antoine Griezmann converted a penalty in the 38th minute
Related Articles
World Cup 2018: France Gives World Cup Winners A Heroes
World Cup 2018: France Gives World Cup Winners A Heroes' Welcome Home
Croatians Give Heroes
Croatians Give Heroes' Welcome To World Cup Squad
French World Cup Victors To Get Legion Of Honour
French World Cup Victors To Get Legion Of Honour
World Cup 2018: Paris Renames Metro Stations To Honour World Cup Stars
World Cup 2018: Paris Renames Metro Stations To Honour World Cup Stars
"Thank You, Heroes": Press Hail Croatia World Cup 2018 Squad
"Thank You, Heroes": Press Hail Croatia World Cup 2018 Squad
Advertisement

Advertisement

Groups

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Uruguay 3 3 0 0 9
2 Russia 3 2 0 1 6
3 Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 3
4 Egypt 3 0 0 3 0
World Cup Table»

Venue Guide
Saint Pertersburg Nizhny Novgorod Saransk Moscow Kallningrad Yekaterinburg Kazan Samara Volgograd Rostov on Don Sochi

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.