World Cup 2018, Belgium vs England, Third Place Play-Off: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

England manager Gareth Southgate admits the World Cup third-place play-off is a game that no team wants to play, but Saturday's match against Belgium offers the chance to finish the tournament on a winning note. A gut-wrenching 2-1 loss to Croatia after extra-time denied England a shot at a second World Cup triumph, instead setting up a consolation game against familiar foes Belgium. Roberto Martinez's side, who were beaten 1-0 by France in the last four, topped Group G ahead of England after an Adnan Januzaj goal settled a low-key encounter in Kaliningrad. That game saw both coaches heavily rotate their teams, and a similar scenario is likely in Saint Petersburg, with several fringe players pushing for a start.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2018 Belgium vs England, Third Place Play-Off match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Belgium vs England, Third Place Play-Off will take place on July 14, 2018.

Where is the FIFA World Cup 2018 Belgium vs England, Third Place Play-Off match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Belgium vs England, Third Place Play-Off match will be played at the Saint Petersburg Stadium.

What time does the FIFA World Cup 2018 Belgium vs England, Third Place Play-Off match begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Belgium vs England, Third Place Play-Off match begins at 07:30 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 Belgium vs England, Third Place Play-Off match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Belgium vs England, Third Place Play-Off match will be shown on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD, Sony ESPN SD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2018 Belgium vs England, Third Place Play-Off match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Belgium vs England, Third Place Play-Off match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)