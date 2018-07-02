World Cup 2018, Brazil vs Mexico Live Score: Neymar Key As Brazil Aim To Overcome Mexico Test

The history does not back Mexico, but they are hoping to dump Brazil out of the World Cup when the two sides meet for their Round of 16 clash at the Samara Arena on Monday. However, the 2018 version of El Tri have already demonstrated a capability to surprise in Russia. For a seventh straight World Cup Mexico have made it to the last 16, but, agonisingly, they have failed to go any further on the six previous occasions, turning the desire just to make the "quinto partido" (fifth match) an obsession. "There's no greater memory than making history with a fifth match," said Mexico captain Andres Guardado. "We're different players in terms of the mental aspect, but we know we'll be judged by whether we get through or not. (Live Score: Brazil vs Mexico)

19:00 IST: Fact - Brazil have progressed from the (first) group stage for the 13th World Cup in a row, the longest active streak. They now face the team with the second-longest running streak of qualifying for the next round, Mexico, who have reached the Round of 16 seven times in a row.

18:49 IST: Brazil are going in the match with 4-2-3-1 formation while Mexico have opted for 4-3-3 formation.

"What greater motivation could you need when we face off against the five-time champions? It's the perfect scene. It's the biggest game of our lives." Mexico's last-16 misfortunes have often come down to the finest of margins. Defeat on penalties to surprise package Bulgaria in 1994 started an inauspicious run. They blew a lead against Germany four years later and against Argentina in 2006. Conceding twice to the Netherlands in the final minutes four years ago hurt more than most defeats, with a controversial penalty awarded for a theatrical Arjen Robben tumble deep into stoppage time sending the Dutch into the last eight. VAR (the video assistant referee) should prevent a repeat of that injustice, but Guardado has warned Italian referee Gianluca Rocchi not to be fooled by any playacting from the world's most expensive player, Neymar. "We all know who Neymar is, but it isn't up to me or my team to judge him, but the referees and FIFA," he said. "Now there's VAR they need to watch his style and know how to manage it."We know he likes to exaggerate fouls, throw himself on the ground a lot, but that's his style of play and the person who needs to stop that is the referee, not us."

A Brazil side finding their stride in Russia after a slow start are arguably the toughest challenge Mexico could have asked for as they were punished for failing to back up victories over Germany and South Korea with defeat to Sweden to finish second in Group F. Under Colombian coach Juan Carlos Osorio, though, Mexico approach every game seeking to impose themselves rather than in fear of the opposition. "We will try to be more offensive-minded and more driven towards winning games rather than just being happy to be there and trying to not get embarrassed or playing not to lose," said Osorio ahead of the tournament.