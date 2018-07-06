World Cup 2018, Brazil vs Belgium Live Score: Neymar, Coutinho Key As Brazil Face Hazard Led Belgium

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has revealed that he is plotting to end Brazil's bid for a record-extending sixth World Cup ahead of their quarter-final at the Kazan Arena on Friday. However, the nation's 'Golden Generation' has also been reminded that the match against the favourites could represent the last chance for them to shine on the world stage. "It's a dream match for our players," Martinez told the Belgian press after sealing qualification for the last eight with a last-gasp 3-2 victory over Japan in the first phase of the knockout rounds. "There won't be many secrets to the game. We have to defend as well as we can and then punish them when we have the ball. It's that simple, and this team is ready for that." On paper, the Red Devils containing the talents of Chelsea's Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City and Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku have the potential to cause a World Cup upset. (LIVE SCORES: Brazil vs Belgium)

21:53 IST: Brazil board the bus for Kazan Arena, as fans stand by with high hopes of seeing their side enter the semi-finals.

But despite sailing through the group stage, Martinez's ambitious unit have their work cut out if they are to go all the way to the July 15 final in Moscow.

Third-ranked Belgium reached the quarter-finals in 2014 in Brazil but before that the last time they got so far was in 1986, when 'Little Prince' Frank Vercauteren steered them to the semi-finals before a Diego Maradona double-ended their hopes in a 2-0 defeat in Mexico.

Vercauteren said before the tournament that Russia represented "perhaps one of the last chances for this generation of players to live up to expectations, because in 2022 a lot of them won't be there".

On Monday, Belgium mounted a stirring fightback to beat Japan, with Nacer Chadli scoring the winner in the 94th minute.