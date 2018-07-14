 
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018, Belgium vs England Live Score: Harry Kane Starts For England vs Belgium

Updated: 14 July 2018 18:40 IST

FIFA World Cup 2018 Third Place Playoff, Live Football Match Score: Both teams look to end their World Cup campaign on a high

FIFA Football World Cup 2018 Third Place Play-Off Match: Both teams look for a consolation finish © AFP

England manager Gareth Southgate has made it clear that no team wants to play the World Cup third-place play-off, but their match against Belgium on Saturday offers them a chance to finish the tournament on a winning note. Following a gut-wrenching 2-1 loss to Croatia, England were denied a shot at a second World Cup triumph, instead setting up a consolation game against familiar foes Belgium. Roberto Martinez's Belgium, who were beaten 1-0 by France in the last four, topped Group G ahead of England after an Adnan Januzaj goal settled a low-key encounter in Kaliningrad. That game saw both coaches heavily rotate their teams, and a similar scenario is likely in Saint Petersburg, with several fringe players pushing for a start. (Live Score: Belgium vs England)

Live Updates Between Belgium vs England, 2018 FIFA World Cup, Third Place Play-Off straight from Saint Petersburg Stadium

18:40 IST: Here are the formations of the teams.

18:28 IST: The teams have been announced.

17:45 IST: Hello and welcome to the live match updates of the third-place play-off clash between England and Belgium.

For Belgium and their "golden generation", many of the key players should return for the 2022 World Cup, even if Vincent Kompany and Jan Vertonghen will probably be gone by then. Martinez, who signed an extension until after Euro 2020 in May, can guide Belgium to the nation's best result at the World Cup. They finished fourth in 1986. "We want to finish on a high and these players deserve to finish on a high," said the Spaniard. "You need to try to see the opportunity of finishing third at the World Cup. That doesn't happen too often, so we need to understand that this is an important game.

"But I would accept it is very difficult when you had the ambition of getting to the final. It's very difficult to prepare for the next game."

European teams have claimed third place at the past nine World Cups. The Netherlands beat Brazil 3-0 in 2014 after the hosts were embarrassed 7-1 by Germany in the semi-finals.

Comments
Topics : Football Live Score England Belgium Belgium vs England, 3rd Place Playoff 2018 FIFA World Cup Live Blogs Football
