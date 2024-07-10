The Indian cricket team in Zimbabwe got a huge boost ahead of the third T20I against the hosts as the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube joined the side. Notably, all these three players were part of India's T20 World Cup-winning team. While Jaiswal and Samson warmed the benches, Dube was part of India's playing XI. After a small break, the trio is back in national colours and most likely to get spots in the playing XI for the third game.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video on social media in which Jaiswal, Dube and Samson were seen playing big shots and India's head coach for Zimbabwe series, VVS Laxman, observed them all from close quarters. In the video, the coach was also spotted having some discussion with Samson during the latter's batting.

Watch it here:

India suffered an embarrassing 13-run defeat at the hands of hosts Zimbabwe in the first T20I in Harare but the Shubman Gill-led made a remarkable comeback in the next game, winning it by a 100-run margin.

The Indian team will hope to take an upper hand by winning the third game of the five-match series. All the matches are being played at the Harare Sports Club.

A big selection dilemma must be in mind of the team management as Abhishek Sharma, who opened in the absence of Yashasvi Jaiswal, scored a sensational hundred in the second T20I vs Zimbabwe.

While the first game saw Abhishek losing his wicket for a four-ball duck, the second match saw him thrashing the Zimbabwe bowlers all around the park for fun. Abhishek smashed 100 runs off 47 balls in the game.

As Jaiswal is also available now, it will be interesting to see what team combination does the team management pick. Ruturaj Gaikwad, another opening batter, has already been pushed to the number 3 spot as both Gill and Abhishek opened the batting for India in the first two games.