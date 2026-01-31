WWE Royal Rumble is just around the corner and this year is extra special as this is the first time that the event will take place in Saudi Arabia. It is generally considered to be the start of the road to WrestleMania and the winner of the men's Royal Rumble match will be guaranteed of a title match. The winner of the Royal Rumble match will have his choice between Undisputed WWE Champion Drew Mcyntre and World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk in the main event of WrestleMania 42. Here's a look at the top 5 potential winners of the men's Royal Rumble match -

Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is all set to make his return at the WWE Royal Rumble and despite being a top star in the company, he has not won the Royal Rumble since 2015. He has come very close to achieving the feat over the years and with a potential match against CM Punk at WrestleMania on the line, he is one of the favourties to win the match.

Cody Rhodes

The former Undisputed WWE Champion was the first wrestler to announce himself for the Royal Rumble match and it is difficult to not consider him while looking at potential winners. Rhodes won the match in 2023 as well as 2024 and a win on Sunday will mean that he will be tied with Stone Cold Steve Austin with three Rumble wins. Add to that his rivalry with McIntyre and we can be looking at a heated fight.

Bron Breakker

The odds-on favourite to win the Royal Rumble is likely to enter the match at No. 1 and Bron Breakker is widely considered to be the one to dominate proceedings on Sunday. A win will put on collision course against CM Punk and the addition of Seth Rollins can make for a blockbuster storyline.

Oba Femi

The former NXT Champion will make his official main roster debut at the Royal Rumble and despite multiple promos on WWE Raw, he did not appear on any weekly television for the show. He has been built as a wrecking machine by WWE in the recent days and a win for him will certainly be an exciting prospect for the fans.

Jacob Fatu

Jacob Fatu has been a fan favourite since making his WWE debut and the former United States champion recently returned from injury. He inserted himself into the fued featuring Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes and a win in the Royal Rumble match can truly turn him into a superstar.