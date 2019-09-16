 
WWE Star Becky Lynch Fined $10,000 For Accidentally Hitting Referee With Chair

Updated: 16 September 2019 15:27 IST

Becky Lynch inadvertently hit the referee with a chair instead of rival Sasha Banks during their Clash of Champions match.

Becky Lynch was disqualified and Sasha Banks was declared as the winner in the end. © Twitter

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has fined Raw Women's champion Becky Lynch 10,000 US dollars for accidentally smashing a referee with a chair during her Clash of Champions match against Sasha Banks on Sunday. Becky Lynch, also known as "The Man", was trying to hit Sasha Banks with a steel chair but missed and ended up hitting the referee. She was disqualified and Sasha Banks was declared as the winner in the end. ".@BeckyLynchWWE has been fined $10,000 for inadvertently striking a referee during her #RAW #WomensChampionship Match against @SashaBanksWWE at #WWEClash of Champions," the WWE tweeted on Monday.

"Becky Lynch has been fined $10,000 for inadvertently striking a referee during her Raw Women's Championship Match against Sasha Banks," the WWE said in an official statement.

"The Man had intended to deliver the chair strike to The Boss but ended up hitting the referee instead. After the referee went down, the title match descended into chaos, as the two rivals took their brawl to the concourse," the statement read further.

The chair had come into play thanks to an Eddie Guerrero homage by Sasha that only netted her a two-count but ended with Becky laying out the ref to net a disqualification.

(With IANS inputs)

