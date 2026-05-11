A defiant Vinesh Phogat on Monday alleged that those in power in the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) wanted her to quit the sport but asserted that she won't accept defeat and make them succeed in their designs. Vinesh was declared ineligible to compete in the National Open Ranking tournament in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, by the WFI until disciplinary proceedings against her are complete. But she arrived here on Monday, insisting that she is eligible to take part in the event. "What do you expect me to do? Shall I take sanyaas and stay away? Accept defeat? So that their conspiracy against me succeeds? He wants that I leave wrestling, I get tired, I join hands and leave. Sanjay Singh, Brij Bhushan, his team, all those who have control, who have power," Vinesh told reporters after meeting the WFI officials.

The 31-year-old two-time World Championships medallist said she was being punished for raising her voice against the WFI officials. She also questioned the language used against her (by the WFI officials) and said she did not feel safe despite representing the country at the highest level.

"I have represented the country. I have been to the Olympics, I have played Commonwealth Games, I have played in the world. You are calling me Tukde Tukde gang. Have you seen your language? Do you think I am safe there? Is there a safe environment for me?" she asked.

"Maybe he (WFI President Sanjay Singh) is calling me a terrorist. I can also be a Khalistani in his language. But I am a respected citizen of this country. I have a right to fight. I can go to any part of the country.

"I don't feel safe. I have a right to speak. This Constitution has given me a right. Sanjay Singh has not given me a right. Nor has any federation given me a right. And I know my right as a citizen," she added.

The WFI had issued a strongly worded show-cause notice to Vinesh, accusing her of indiscipline, breach of federation rules and anti-doping related procedural violations.

She said she has been punished for raising her voice against the WFI officials.

"This (speaking up against the current WFI dispensation) is why all this is happening to us. There is no other reason than this. Why did we raise our voice? Why did we speak against this? "The system that was running them, whatever they were doing behind the curtains, they should not have brought it in front of the world. I am getting the punishment for that," she said.

"And I am suffering. But, God has given me the power to suffer. I will suffer. The people of the country are watching. I am working hard and I have the strength. I am walking on my path with honesty and truth. He (God) will definitely give me the result," she added.

The WFI had declared Vinesh ineligible to participate in domestic events till June 26, 2026, citing the mandatory six-month notice period linked to athletes returning from retirement under anti-doping rules.

Asked whether she would move court after the latest developments, Vinesh said: "Let's see. We will try to do what is in our power." Vinesh said it was the responsibility of WFI leadership to remove the insecurities faced by the wrestlers.

"I have been through this for so many years. That's why I have these insecurities. It is your responsibility as the head of WFI to remove these insecurities," she said.

Immediately after landing at the nearby Ayodhya airport, Vinesh replied to the WFI's show-cause notice, claiming that Rule 5.6.1 of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Code concerning retired athletes does not apply to her as she had already informed United World Wrestling (UWW) in June about her decision to resume competition after retirement.

However, WFI sources said the federation was not satisfied with her reply and felt that the wrestler had addressed only the eligibility aspect while failing to respond comprehensively to the broader disciplinary charges levelled against her in the detailed notice issued on Saturday.

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