Vinesh Phogat's dream of returning to competitive wrestling ended in heartbreak on Saturday after she lost in the semi-finals of the Asian Games selection trials. Competing in the 53kg category, this marked her first appearance on the mat since her devastating disqualification at the Paris Olympics. Facing Meenakshi Goyat in the semi-final at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi, Vinesh went down 4-6. Even reaching the trials was a challenging journey for Vinesh, as she had to fight a legal battle to secure the opportunity to compete in the 53kg category.

After the defeat, Vinesh spoke to RevSportz, opening up about her struggles and what continues to motivate her to move forward.

"I cannot begin to tell you how difficult it is to deal with these hindrances every single day. I am thankful to the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court for giving me this chance. Otherwise, it is an everyday battle. It is even more difficult because I have my maternal responsibilities to take care of alongside all of this. Getting a fair chance would set a good example for women athletes in the future, as they too would have the courage to fight in court if needed," said Vinesh.

"I try to avoid the outside noise as much as possible, and my little one helps me do that. Looking at him and his smile gives me the strength to overcome all the negativity and distractions. My team and the love I receive from my country are also undeniable factors that keep me going," she added.

Speaking about athletes in general, Vinesh said that India has the potential to win multiple gold medals if the system stands by its sportspersons during difficult times.

"Wrestling is a male-dominated sport that relies heavily on power and stamina, so even after going through my maternity phase, I wanted to return to the sport, only to face immense resistance from the system itself. I believe that once the system stands with its athletes, India will not have to wait long to win Olympic gold medals," she said.

On her future, Vinesh made it clear that she still believes in her ability to win an Olympic medal and will continue striving towards that goal.

"I love wrestling deeply and still feel that drive within me. I believe I can still win medals at the Olympics, and that is the sole reason I came back after maternity. I do not want to live with regrets, and I will continue to give my best as long as I feel I have it in me," she said.

"The day I feel I no longer do, I will thank everyone and leave the sport happily. But under no circumstances will I say goodbye to my favourite sport because of external pressure or force," she added.

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