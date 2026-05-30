A heartbroken but defiant Vinesh Phogat launched a stinging attack on the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) after failing to qualify for the Asian Games 2026, alleging that sections within the federation wanted her 'to die' while vowing to continue her fight against all odds. The former World Championships medallist saw her Asian Games hopes come crashing down after a 4-6 defeat to Meenakshi Goyat in the women's 53kg semi-finals at the selection trials held here at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

Moments after her defeat, the 31-year-old did not hide her frustration with the federation.

“WFI officials were cheering when I lost. Let them celebrate for now. I'm incredibly stubborn and driven, and setbacks only fuel my determination. I'll make a comeback, and when I do, I'll silence every doubter with my performance. Right now, the federation wants me to die quickly — that's what they think,” Phogat told IANS after failing to qualify for the Asian Games.

Vinesh's comments highlighted the ongoing tensions between her and the federation. Originally limited to the 50kg category, she was later permitted to compete in the 53kg trials after intervention by the Supreme Court and internal discussions within the WFI. Although she did not qualify, she clearly stated that she has no intention of giving up.

Vinesh's run at the trials started strongly. After returning to competitive wrestling following a long break, she beat Jyoti 7-1 in her first match and then narrowly defeated Nishu 7-6 in a tense quarter-final, securing a spot in the semi-finals. With an Asian Games spot within reach, she entered the last-four match against Meenakshi Goyat full of momentum. However, Meenakshi remained resilient in a tight contest, winning 6-4 and ending Vinesh's competition.

This defeat ends Vinesh's attempt at a comeback and her opportunity to qualify for the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, later this year. The loss wrapped up a tense and emotional 48 hours for the 31-year-old, who was only able to compete after interventions by the Supreme Court and the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

Vinesh participated in the trials amid significant uncertainty about her involvement. The WFI initially restricted her to the 50kg category, a rule she strongly contested. After discussions within the federation and steps taken by WFI president Sanjay Singh, the decision was changed on Saturday morning to allow her to compete in her preferred 53kg division.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Delhi vs Mumbai IPL 2026: Fans Flood Arun Jaitley Stadium for High-Voltage Clash