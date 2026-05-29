In a significant boost for wrestler Vinesh Phogat, the Supreme Court of India has allowed her to participate in the selection trials for the 2026 Asian Games. The verdict follows a move by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to challenge a Delhi High Court order that permitted Phogat to compete. The WFI filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) before a Supreme Court bench comprising Justices P.S. Narasimha and Alok Aradhe. The SLP challenged the High Court's judgment, which allowed Phogat, a three-time Olympian, to participate in the trials despite her not fulfilling the eligibility criteria outlined in the WFI's official policy.

In its ruling last week, the Delhi High Court held that motherhood cannot be treated as a "disability" or a ground for exclusion from professional opportunities. Consequently, it directed the WFI to permit Phogat to compete in the trials scheduled for 30 and 31 May.

"If it were anybody else, it would have been on a different footing. She has made the country proud," the Supreme Court bench remarked while deciding in Phogat's favour.

Addressing the counsel representing the WFI, the bench added: "Today, at this stage, the High Court having passed the order, hopes and expectations have risen. To tell her to go back home because we cannot do anything would not be proper. We are very bold in telling you this."

While the top court permitted Phogat to compete, it scheduled the WFI's plea for a full hearing next week and expressed deep concern over how the High Court handled the matter. The bench noted that frequent and rapid judicial interference in such issues is problematic.

"These are not medical college admissions; these are national and international sports," Justice Narasimha remarked verbally during the hearing. "Courts cannot interfere in this manner and disrupt the entire schedule."

Though the Supreme Court granted relief to Phogat, it has also sought her response on the plea filed by WFI challenging her participation.

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