Wrestler Meenakshi Goyat has defended her decision to challenge the outcome of the women's 53kg final at the Asian Games selection trials, saying she was dissatisfied with the verdict despite putting up a strong performance in the title bout against Antim Panghal, which she lost by a narrow margin of 3-2. Meenakshi, whose complaint has already been acknowledged by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), said she believed she had wrestled well enough in the final and therefore sought a review of the decision.

"I am not satisfied with the decision because I felt I wrestled really well in that match. That is why I raised a challenge. The matter will now go to the concerned authorities and whatever decision comes after the review, I will accept it," Meenakshi told IANS.

The 53kg category emerged as one of the most talked-about events of the trials, with Meenakshi first upsetting former World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat before losing to Antim in the final.

Reflecting on her victory over Vinesh, Meenakshi said she was unaware until the trials that she would get the opportunity to face one of India's most accomplished wrestlers, though she had long hoped for such a contest.

"I did not know beforehand that I would be wrestling Vinesh in the trials. But somewhere in my mind, I always wanted to compete against her. When the bout happened, I was fully confident," she said.

Meenakshi admitted that she made an error during the match that allowed Vinesh to score points but was pleased with the way she fought back.

"At one point, I gave away points because of my own mistake. But I made a comeback and eventually won 6-4. I trusted my preparation and stayed confident throughout the match," she said.

The wrestler also opened up about the personal challenges that continue to shape her journey in the sport. Coming from a modest background, Meenakshi revealed that her family has been dealing with financial hardship while her mother is battling cancer.

"My family comes from a middle-class background. My mother is suffering from cancer, and we are also facing financial difficulties. Athletes work hard for years and governments should support sportspersons so they can focus completely on their training and performances," she said.

Meanwhile, despite accepting the complaint of Meenakshi, the WFI has maintained that Antim Panghal will remain as India's selected wrestler in the 53kg category for the upcoming Asian Games in Japan.

"We have received Meenakshi's complaint. The committee will review the matter, but as things stand, Antim will represent India in the 53kg category at the Asian Games," WFI president Sanjay Singh told IANS.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Delhi vs Mumbai IPL 2026: Fans Flood Arun Jaitley Stadium for High-Voltage Clash