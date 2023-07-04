ZIM vs SCO, World Cup Qualifier Super Six, Live Updates:Zimbabwe will be taking on Scotland in their Super Six match of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers on Tuesday, at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. Zimbabwe will be coming to this clash after facing a nine-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka while Scotland thrashed West Indies by 7 wickets in their previous match. It will be an important game for both the teams as their qualification depends on this match. (Live Scorecard)