Story ProgressBack to home
Zimbabwe vs Scotland Live Score Updates, World Cup Qualifiers Super Six
ZIM vs SCO, World Cup Qualifier Super Six, Live: Zimbabwe will be taking on Scotland in their Super Six match of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers on Tuesday
ZIM vs SCO, World Cup Qualifier, Super 6s, Live: Zimbabwe will face Scotland© Twitter
ZIM vs SCO, World Cup Qualifier Super Six, Live Updates:Zimbabwe will be taking on Scotland in their Super Six match of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers on Tuesday, at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. Zimbabwe will be coming to this clash after facing a nine-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka while Scotland thrashed West Indies by 7 wickets in their previous match. It will be an important game for both the teams as their qualification depends on this match. (Live Scorecard)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Sports News and check out Match Schedule and Live Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
ZIM vs SCO, WC Qualifiers, Super 6s, Live
PITCH REPORT - Russel Arnold is pitchside and he says that it has warmed up a bit through the morning but it will only reach a high of 21 degrees through the day. Adds that there is a gentle breeze and should be a pleasant day for cricket. Informs that it is 60m and 66m on the square boundaries while the straight boundary is 81m. Mentions that there is a nice cover of grass through the middle and when the ball pitches there it will go through to the bat. Goes on to say that there is some wear and tear on a good length so it will be difficult for the batters to judge how the ball will play. Claims that variable pace means variable bounce so it could be a challenge for the batters. Reckons that if the Scottish batters negotiate the new ball and get to a decent score, the pitch will wear out as the game progresses so losing the toss could be a blessing in disguise for Scotland.
Richie Berrington, the skipper of Scotland says that they would have bowled first as the surface looks good to bowl on. He adds that the remaining two games are a must-win for them, and the starting overs are very important for them. He says that they are up for this challenge and ends by saying that they will go with the same side.
Craig Ervine, the skipper of Zimbabwe says that they will bowl first. He adds that they are confident about bowling first and a lot can happen in the starting overs. He says that they came into this tournament to win all the games and they would look to do the same today. Ends by saying that the last performance was a bit disappointing, but they will look to win this one.
Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Joylord Gumbie (WK), Craig Ervine (C), Innocent Kaia (In place of Luke Jongwe), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara (In place of Brad Evans).
Scotland (Unchanged Playing XI) - Christopher McBride, Matthew Cross (WK), Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Richie Berrington (C), Tomas Mackintosh, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole.
TOSS - The captains are out in the middle. The coin is flipped into the air and lands in favor of Zimbabwe. They have elected to BOWL first.
Scotland, on the other hand, have defeated the Windies and shattered the dreams of the two-time champions. They have shown remarkable fight in this competition having only lost one game so far against the high-flying Lankans. They have a well-rounded bowling unit that has been in a good rhythm and the pacers as well as the spinners have been among the wickets. Their top order had been slightly vulnerable but most of the batters have managed to accumulate some runs under their belt and look to be returning to form. Can they pull off another upset? Or will Zimbabwe become the 10th and final team that will participate in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup? Let's find out soon. Toss and team news to follow shortly...
The hosts will need to overcome their last loss against the mighty Lankans and bounce back in this game. They were in remarkable form in the group stages and their batters have been accumulating runs for fun. Sean Williams is in the form of his life and will be a serious threat in this game as well. Craig Ervine and Sikandar Raza continue to contribute and the stalwarts of Zimbabwe cricket will be eager to play in the mega event later this year. The bowlers have been in indifferent form as they have not had the best tournaments so far and even though the pace bowlers have been able to take wickets, the lack of frontline spinners is proving to be a challenge for them as they look to return to winning ways.
Hello, and a warm welcome, ladies and gentlemen to our coverage of match number 6 of the Super Sixes stage where we will see the hosts Zimbabwe go up against Scotland at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. With only one qualification spot left for the grab, the only question is WHO WILL IT BE? A win for the hosts will book their ticket to India whilst a win for Scotland will keep their hopes alive to stay in the hunt. We have a cracker of a game we have in store for us!
... MATCH DAY ...
The ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 has provided us with all kinds of emotions and high levels of excitement. Sri Lanka have already made it to the mega event with some dominating performances but there is still one spot left for grabs and there are three teams still vying for the ticket to India for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. A cracker of a game awaits us in match 6 of the Super Sixes where Zimbabwe takes on Scotland in a huge clash with both teams still very much in contention for that precious spot in the World Cup. Zimbabwe went through the group stages unbeaten and took the top spot in Group A. They seemed to have lost a bit of their dominance as they were given a scare by Oman in their first match but managed to win by 14 runs. They were brutally demolished by Sri Lanka though in their last fixture which has opened the doorway for other teams to try and topple them in the quest for the second place on the table. They were bowled out for 165 runs as their batters had an off day and the target was chased down by the Lankans with 9 wickets in hand and 101 balls to spare denting their net run rate. They still have their fortunes in their own hands as a win in this game will confirm their qualification and we will have all the ten teams participating in the mega event confirmed. The batters have dominated the run-scoring charts with Sean Williams leading the pack by a long way having accumulated 588 runs at an average of 117.60 with three centuries and two half-centuries. Craig Ervine has notched up 257 runs and Sikandar Raza has shown his all-round abilities having scored 291 runs along with taking 9 wickets. Richard Ngarava is the leading wicket-taker for his side with 13 scalps with Tendai Chatara and Blessing Muzarabani chipping in with crucial wickets. Scotland have been the surprise package of this tournament so far as they won three games in the group stages beating Ireland, UAE, and Oman before losing to table-toppers Sri Lanka. They pulled off a huge upset in the first game of the Super Sixes as they took Windies down in their last fixture and ensured that the two-time champions will not participate in the World Cup this year. An all-round bowling performance helped dismantle a powerful West Indian batting unit as they were bowled out for 181 runs and the batters achieved the target with ease winning by 7 wickets with 39 balls to spare. Chris Greaves has been really good for them as he leads the wicket-taking charts for his side with 12 wickets and has also contributed 98 runs with the bat. Brandon McMullen claimed a five-wicket haul in the game against Ireland and took three crucial wickets against the Windies to take his tournament tally to 10. He has also notched up a century and is the leading run-getter for his side with 224 runs. Chris Sole and Mark Watt have chipped in with 8 wickets each and they look like a solid bowling unit. Their skipper Richie Berrington has scored 220 runs so far with one hundred along with a half-century. Michael Leask and Mark Watt's contributions with the bat lower down the order cannot be taken lightly as they have been heavily responsible for the position Scotland find themselves in. Will they be able to pull off another remarkable win and keep their qualification hopes alive? Or will the hosts overcome the hiccup they faced in the last game and confirm their spot for the World Cup? We will find out soon.