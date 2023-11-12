India vs Netherlands: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Netherlands from M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end but a fruitful first Powerplay for Netherlands, 62 runs and just one wicket off it! Hits the length hard and bowls it over middle, Max O'Dowd defends it off the back foot.
9.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Gets a hold of this one and dispatches it! A bumper over middle, rising high as well but Max O'Dowd is ready for it. He gets on top of the bounce and hooks it away over the square leg fence for a biggie.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Banged in short over middle, hurrying the batter. Max O'Dowd completely miscues the pull shot but it goes nowhere and just rolls away toward mid-wicket.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Pitches it a bit further up around the off stump, Max O'Dowd goes back in his crease to keep this one out.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Good length around off and angling in, Max O'Dowd solidly defends it out on the off side.
9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Aggressive from Max O'Dowd and the fifty of the partnership comes up between these two. Length ball onto middle, O'Dowd steps out and thumps it right back over the bowler's head for a boundary.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Dishes out the bumper now, over off stump and hurrying the batter. Max O'Dowd looks to take it on but mistimes it badly. Thankfully for him. the ball clears the infield on the leg side and they pick up a single.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Just pulls back the length a bit and bowls it on middle, sliding it in. Max O'Dowd stays back and looks to flick but plays all around the ball and gets hit high on the pads.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Good length around the top of off, Max O'Dowd blocks it out.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Gets a hand on it! Full and outside off, searching for some swing. Colin Ackermann drives it away wide of mid off where Rohit Sharma gets across and keeps it down to one.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and angling down leg, Colin Ackermann misses the flick and gets hit on the pads.
8.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Oh, that is lovely from Colin Ackermann and he certainly has Siraj's number. This is pitched up a bit on off stump, angling in, Ackermann keeps his balance well and drives it off the middle of the bat to the right of the bowler and the ball races away to the fence. The fastest team 50 against India in this World Cup!
7.6 overs (3 Runs) Another fantastic chase from Suryakumar Yadav and he saves one more run for his side. Back of a length around off, punched away nicely by Colin Ackermann through the gap at covers. SKY puts in a big dive and fails to pull it back on the first attempt but gets a hand on it the second time. Ravindra Jadeja tidies up and the batters get three runs.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Pitched up full on off, driven on the up but straight to mid off.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, swinging in, Max O'Dowd drives it off the inner half of the bat in front of mid-wicket and picks up a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Bowled back of a length and at the hips, Colin Ackermann pushes it down toward deep backward square leg for one. He looks for the second but won't get it.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Boundaries are flowing off Colin Ackermann's bat. A poor delivery though, shorter and sliding down leg, Ackermann gets inside the line and tickles it down to fine leg for four runs.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a length delivery on the fifth stump line, Colin Ackermann gets on the front foot and punches it toward cover.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Good length on the stumps, this is tucked away to mid-wicket for a quick single.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another glorious drive from Colin Ackermann and that will be another boundary. This is bowled full and wide outside off, Ackermann strides forward and crunches it on the up through cover-point for a boundary.
6.4 overs (1 Run) On a hard length, angling in from outside off and straightening. Max O'Dowd lets the ball come to him and just dabs it down toward third man for a single.
6.3 overs (1 Run) On the fuller side and around off, Colin Ackermann hangs back and edges it down a bit more squarer and through backward point for another single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) On a hard length in the channel, Max O'Dowd presses back and edges it down to third man for a single.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Fuller in length outside off and swinging away, Max O'Dowd plants the front foot across and looks to push at it but the ball moves past his outside edge.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Bowled on a hard length, slanting into middle and leg, Colin Ackermann pushes it down in front of mid on and looks for one but the run isn't there.
5.5 overs (0 Run) A quick bumper over middle and leg, angling in, Colin Ackermann ducks under it well.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A third boundary in the over and Mohammed Siraj is leaking runs here. Overpitches again outside off, Colin Ackermann gets on the front foot and hammers it away through the line and through covers as well for a boundary.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Netherlands starting to get a move on now. Good length but a bit too straight, Colin Ackermann gets inside the line and flicks it really fine toward the vacant fine leg fence and picks up another boundary.
5.2 overs (0 Run) A touch fuller on the stumps at 140 clicks, Colin Ackermann plays it on the up toward mid off.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Colin Ackermann gets into the boundary-hitting act now. Overpitched on the pads, Ackermann lifts the back leg and flicks it away well wide of mid on for four runs.
