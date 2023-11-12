India vs Netherlands: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Netherlands from M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) On a length and around off, slower too, Shubman Gill stabs it towards point.
9.5 overs (2 Runs) Short of a length again and around leg, Shubman Gill looks to pull but gets a top edge wide of deep square leg where the fielder runs to his left and slides to stop it. Two runs taken.
9.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another boundary now! Paul van Meekeren lands this short of a length and around middle, sits up nicely of the batter, Shubman Gill uses his bottom end and swats it well wide of long on for a boundary.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Paul van Meekeren nails the yorker this time, on middle, Shubman Gill digs it down the pitch.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Full again and on middle, Shubman Gill tucks it towards short mid-wicket.
9.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Shubman Gill is dealing in sixes here! Paul van Meekeren serves this full and on middle, in the slot as well, Shubman Gill steps across and tonks it over the long on fence for a biggie.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Quicker one, full and on off, Shubman Gill drills it towards long off for one more.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Gives this one some air again, full and on off, Shubman Gill prods forward and keeps it out to the off side.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted, full and on middle, Rohit Sharma advances down the track and clips it through mid-wicket for one.
8.3 overs (0 Run) A low full toss, on off, Rohit Sharma drills it straight to short covers.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! This is tossed up and around middle, Rohit Sharma uses his feet to loft it away but hits it with the bottom,half of the bat and fails to get the timing right. However, he still generates enough power to send it over mid on for a boundary.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Roelof van der Merwe begins with a floated delivery, full and on off, Rohit Sharma defends it on the front foot.
7.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Oh..wow! Paul van Meekeren bangs this one short again and around middle, Shubman Gill gets into a good positon quickly and hammers it over the deep mid-wicket fence for another biggie.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and outside off, Shubman Gill looks to cut it away but bunts it towards point. He grunts in disappointment.
7.4 overs (2 Runs) Paul van Meekeren sees the batter advance and bangs this into the pitch, outside off, Shubman Gill is out of his crease and slaps it with not much timing over extra covers for a brace.
7.3 overs (0 Run) The stumps saving some runs again! Paul van Meekeren serves this full again and on middle, Shubman Gill drives it firmly down the ground where Paul van Meekeren tries to stop it with his right leg but fails and the ball goes onto hit the stumps at the bowler's end as Rohit Sharma also puts in a dive in to be safe.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Touch fuller and on leg, Shubman Gill clips it wide of short fine leg where Aryan Dutt dives to his right to make a good stop.
7.1 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle, Rohit Sharma nudges it through square leg for a single.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Another short delivery, on middle, Rohit Sharma punches it towards long on for one.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Short and on middle, Rohit Sharma tucks it towards short mid-wicket.
6.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Rohit Sharma goes big now! This is flighted, full and around middle, Rohit Sharma steps forward and dispatches it over the wide long on fence for a maximum.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker, short and on middle, turning in, Rohit Sharma watches it through and keeps it out to the leg side.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautiful shot! This is tossed up, full and around off, Rohit Sharma leans on nicely onto his drive and creams it through covers for a boundary.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Colin Ackermann starts with a short delivery, on off, Rohit Sharma moves back to punch it away but gets an inside edge past the stumps and to the leg side.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fine shot! Logan van Beek bowls this fuller in length and on middle, Shubman Gill once again gives charge and flicks it with great timing once again towards the deep mid-wicket fence for a one-bounce four. That also brings up the 50-run partnership between the two openers.
5.5 overs (2 Runs) Short of a length again from Logan van Beek, on middle, Shubman Gill pulls it in front of square on the leg side for a couple of runs.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Pitches this one up and on middle, angling in again, Shubman Gill uses his feet to flick it away but gets an inside edge onto his pads as the ball goes nowhere.
5.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Easy pickings! Logan van Beek lands this short of a length but down the leg side, Shubman Gill picks up the length very early and hooks it over the fine leg fence for a biggie.
5.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and on middle, Shubman Gill tucks it towards short mid-wicket where the fielder dives to his left and gets a hand to it as the ball parries towards mid on.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Logan van Beek serves this a bit fuller and on middle, angling in, slower too, Shubman Gill uses the flick of the wrists and whips it away with amazing timing as the ball races to the deep square leg fence for a boundary.
