India vs Netherlands: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Netherlands from M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
47.4 overs (6 Runs) Six!
47.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter, full and around off, Teja Nidamanuru looks for the reverse-sweep but misses it.
47.2 overs (1 Run) Goes short and outside off, Paul van Meekeren cuts it towards sweeper covers for a single.
47.1 overs (0 Run) Rohit Sharma starts with a floated delivery, full and on middle, Paul van Meekeren keeps it out to the leg side.
46.6 overs (0 Run) Overpitched and on off, Teja Nidamanuru drives it firmly straight to mid off.
46.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! This is a low full toss, on leg, Teja Nidamanuru flicks it away towards the vacant deep mid-wicket fence as Kuldeep Yadav covers a lot of ground to his left and dives to push it back inside but dives over the ball and lets it through for a boundary.
46.4 overs (1 Run) Length again, on off, slower too, Paul van Meekeren steers it towards third man as well for another run.
46.3 overs (1 Run) On a length and around off, Teja Nidamanuru runs it down to third man for a run.
46.2 overs (1 Run) Another cracking yorker, on off, Paul van Meekeren somehow manages to dig it out towards third man fo a single.
Paul van Meekeren is the last man in for Netherlands.
46.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED'EM! Another one bites the dust! Jasprit Bumrah rolls his fingers on this one to take pace off, on a length and on middle, shaping in as well, Aryan Dutt backs away and tries to slog it across the line bit misses it completely as the ball goes through to rattle the stumps.
45.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter, short and outside off, Teja Nidamanuru cuts it towards short third man.
45.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, full and around off again, Teja Nidamanuru initially winds for the scoop and then tries to reverse-scoop but fails to connect.
45.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Up, up and away! This is flighted, full and around off, Teja Nidamanuru gets hs front leg out of the way and dispatches it over the long off fence for a maximum.
45.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up and on off, Aryan Dutt uses his feet and lofts it towards long off for a run.
45.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter, short and around off, turns away, Aryan Dutt has a wild swing at it but misses.
45.1 overs (2 Runs) Short and around off, Aryan Dutt moves back and punches it towards sweeper covers for a couple of runs.
