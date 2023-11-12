India vs Netherlands: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Right then, India have posted a mammoth total on the board, and with their quality bowling attack, this should be enough runs to defend. Netherlands needs something really special or a miracle if they want to chase this down but we know that they don't give up easily and it should be a good watch. Join us in a bit for the second essay.
KL Rahul, one of the centurions for India is down for a chat. He says that he hasn't got a lot of time in the last few games and it was nice to get some time in the middle as a lower middle-order batter it was nice to get away a few big hits early on. Adds that in the final 10 overs, you just have to go and Shreyas was set and they had wickets in hand and he had to go hard. Mentions that it is sometimes difficult to get away the sixes in the final over, so, it was good to get a few of those away. Adds that throughout the tournament they have been able to play according to the game plan and ends by saying that wicket-keeping is his job and he has to do it well, whether he gets enough credit or not.
Netherlands, on the other hand, knew that it was not going to be easy on this wicket and they were taken to the cleaners in the first ten overs. They managed to pull things back a bit after that by getting both of them out but couldn't really build on that as they allowed the hosts to stitch up a couple of big partnerships. Roelof van der Merwe was brilliant with his spell in the middle overs and also got the huge wicket of Virat Kohli as well. However, the others leaked a bit too much as once again their bowling in the death overs was exposed as they conceded 126 runs in the last ten overs which is a thing you just cannot do if you want to compete against the best. Bas de Leede ended with a couple of wickets and also went past his father, Tim de Leede for picking up the most wickets for Netherlands in World Cups. Paul van Meekeren also chipped in with one but they have a daunting task at their hands now.
The Men in Blue got off to a fiery start with both Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill taking on the Dutch attack and smashing it all around the park. Gill also crossed 1500 ODI runs this year while Rohit became the batter with the most sixes hit in a calendar year. They scored over 90 runs in the first Powerplay with both of them also registering their respective fifties but Gill was dismissed by a fantastic catch in the deep just as they reached the 100-run partnership. Rohit too got out just after the first drinks break. It was that Kohli-Iyer duo again that took the innings forward with good running between the wickets and also the odd boundaries as well. However, much to his disbelief, Virat Kohli lost his wicket just after reaching his 71st ODI half-century. Shreyas Iyer though continued the momentum and found good support from KL Rahul. Iyer changed his gears and got to another lovely half-century. Both of them set a perfect platform and went hammer and ton in the last ten overs as Shreyas Iyer brought up his maiden World Cup hundred while Rahul also registered a swash-buckling 62-ball century at his home ground. They added a huge 208 runs for the fourth wicket while Rahul got out just before the end while Iyer remained unbeaten on 128 off just 94 balls.
What an exceptional batting performance from India! The Indian batters have celebrated Diwali in their own style with a lot of fireworks on the field. They couldn't quite get to their highest-ever total in ODIs but have managed to get their biggest total in this World Cup and this is exactly what they would have hoped for before going into the semi-finals. This is also the first time that all top-five batters have scored fifties in a World Cup game.
49.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple of runs to end! Goes full and wide, taking pace off as well, Suryakumar Yadav has to really reach for it and manages to slice it up and over the point region for a couple of runs. 17 runs come off the final over and India finish with a mammoth total of 410/4 on the board!
Suryakumar Yadav walks out to face the last delivery of the innings.
49.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Finds the man this time but KL Rahul has done his job extremely well. This is banged in short by Bas de Leede outside off and he goes pace on this time. Rahul tries to fetch and pull but the ball hurries on and goes off the top edge a bit. The ball flies down to the square leg fence whwre Sybrand Engelbrecht takes a solid catch. Bas de Leede picks up his seocnd wicket and Rahul departs after a big knock.
49.4 overs (1 Run) Short of a length over middle, this is pulled away firmly toward deep square leg for another single.
49.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! A slower bumper outside off, Shreyas Iyer looks to play a tennis smash but the ball loops over his head and is called a wide.
49.3 overs (1 Run) Very full, a low full toss on middle, this is whipped away to deep square leg for just a single this time.
49.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Two in a row and that's the HUNDRED for KL Rahul! What a sensational knock this has been and the 400 also comes up for India. Pitched up on the pads, right in the slot, Rahul with just a flick of the wrist and the ball is sent flying over the square leg fence for a maximum. Rahul takes off his helmet and soaks in the applause from his home crowd after bringing up the fastest World Cup hundred by an Indian.
49.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Wow, that is a huge hit and KL Rahul is now just one hit away from the three-figure mark. Hard length over middle and leg, Rahul stays leg side of the ball and clears the front leg before whacking it away over cow corner for a biggie.
Who will bowl the last over? It will be Bas de Leede (9-0-65-1).
48.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A boundary to end and 25 runs come off that over! Pace on, full and quick outside off, Shreyas Iyer gets undeer the ball and thumps it over extra cover for a boundary.
48.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! A third maximum of the over and already 21 runs off it with one ball remaining. On a good length around middle and leg. This is in the swinging arc and Shreyas Iyer just hangs back before swatting it away over the leaping fielder at deep mid-wicket for another maximum.
48.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! An attempted bumper around off, a bit too high and Shreyas Iyer just watches it sail over his head.
48.4 overs (1 Run) Another slower delivery, pitched up outside off, KL Rahul tries to get under it but ends up slicing it high and toward deep cover for only a single.
48.3 overs (1 Run) A high full toss outside off, Shreyas Iyer can't quite get under it but thumps it down the ground. The fielder from long off runs to his right and manages to save the boundary. Just the single is taken.
48.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! And again! Back of a length around off, not much pace behind this one either. Shreyas Iyer anticipates the slower delivery and just muscles it away with disdain. This is picked up and dumped over the wide long on fence for another biggie.
48.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Slower delivery, on the shorter side and well outside off. Shreyas Iyer holds his shape, frees his arms and clobbers it straight back over the bowler's head for a huge maximum.
47.6 overs (0 Run) An attempted slower one, this one turns out to be a low dipping full toss on middle. KL Rahul walks across looking to whip it away but has to adjust and just helps it to short fine leg.
47.5 overs (1 Run) Very short over off, Shreyas Iyer goes for the hook and hits it flat and on the bounce to the man at deep square leg for another single.
47.4 overs (1 Run) Very full and outside off, this is driven away toward deep cover for a single.
47.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bread and butter for KL Rahul at the moment. Pace off again, full but on the pads, Rahul tucks it away neatly 'round the corner and gets it wide of short fine leg for another boundary.
47.2 overs (1 Run) Keeps bowling it shorter but takes pace off this time, Shreyas Iyer looks to pull but the timing isn't there and the ball goes toward deep backward square leg. They get another single.
47.1 overs (1 Run) Banged in short and outside off, KL Rahul stands tall and frees his arms before clubbing it down in front of deep mid-wicket but only for a single as the fielder there is quick to get around.
46.6 overs (1 Run) Banged in halfway down the track, this is pulled away to deep mid-wicket for a single. 14 off that over!
46.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Extraordinary bat-speed from KL Rahul and he wants that ton desperately. Full and wide outside off, almost nail the yorker as well. Rahul though hangs back and just whips it with an open bat face and uses his wrists to slice it over third man for a biggie.
46.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shanked down the ground for a boundary and the 150 of the stand comes up between these two. Another leg-cutter, this time over middle and holding in the surface. KL Rahul has to wait for it and chips it off the inner half of the bat straight back over the bowler's head for a boundary.
46.3 overs (1 Run) Nicely bowled! Takes pace off again and bowls it full and wide outside off, Shreyas Iyer tries to reach out and hammer it away but gets a big inside edge back onto the body. The ball rolls onto the off side and the get a single.
46.2 overs (1 Run) Hard length over the stumps, KL Rahul looks to hang back and smash it across the line but miscues it badly toward mid-wicket for just a single.
46.1 overs (1 Run) The leg-cutter, on a good length around off and this one goes away after pitching. Shreyas Iyer stands tall and waits for it before easing it square through cover-point for a run.
45.6 overs (1 Run) A maiden World Cup HUNDRED for Shreyas Iyer and this has been a fine, fine knock. Banged in short again around off, Iyer swats it down to deep mid-wicket and gets across for an easy single. Iyer takes off the helmet and looks up to the heavens with the crowd roaring for him.
45.5 overs (1 Run) A slower bumper at 110 clicks, over middle and right around head height. KL Rahul does well to get on top of the bounce and pulls it down to deep square leg for a run.
45.4 overs (1 Run) Full and straight, this is driven away through wide mid on for just another single and Shreyas Iyer now moves on to 99.
45.3 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off, slapped away toward deep point for a run.
45.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cuts and cuts to perfection! Slower delivery, on a good length and outside off. KL Rahul waits on the back foot and uses quick hands to cut it late and just wide of the man at short third for a boundary.
45.1 overs (1 Run) This is banged in short over off, Shreyas Iyer looks to pull it off the front foot but mistimes it a bit down toward deep mid-wicket for a single.
