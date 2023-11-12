India vs Netherlands: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Netherlands from M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
44.6 overs (0 Run) Takes pace off this time, on a length and on off, angling in, Teja Nidamanuru looks to play at it but misses it completely.
44.5 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, on leg, Aryan Dutt clips it towards fine leg for a single.
44.4 overs (0 Run) Another one right in the blockhole, on middle, Aryan Dutt tucks it towards short mid-wicket.
44.3 overs (0 Run) So close! Jasprit Bumrah bowls another lovely yorker, on off, angling in, Aryan Dutt is late to put his bat down in time and misses as the ball just goes past the off pole.
44.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Aryan Dutt stays there and blocks it out down the pitch.
44.1 overs (0 Run) Jasprit Bumrah nails the yorker yet again, on off, Aryan Dutt manages to dig it out off the bottom edge onto his pads.
43.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and outside off, Aryan Dutt cuts it through point for a single.
43.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted, full and on middle, Aryan Dutt drills it wide of the bowler where Ravindra Jadeja moves to his left and makes a half-stop.
Aryan Dutt walks out to bat now.
43.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Just doesn't get enough on it and it's a comfortable catch in the deep for Mohammed Shami. Ravindra Jadeja bowls this one even quicker and flatter but also pulls back the length a touch. Roelof van der Merwe looks to replicate what he did a couple of balls ago but the extra bounce means the ball comes off the top edge and flies toward long on where Shami settles himself under the ropes and takes it safely. India just a couple of wickets away now from victory.
43.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Some late fire from Roelof van der Merwe and Netherlands. Quicker again around off, Roelof van der Merwe brings out the reverse sweep again and gets a top edge well over short third man for a boundary.
43.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! This is fired in full and on middle, right in the slot again. Roelof van der Merwe gets down on one knee and smokes this one way over the wide long on fence for a biggie.
43.1 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter around off, Teja Nidamanuru gets on the back foot and pushes it away through backward point for a single.
42.6 overs (0 Run) Pushed through flatter and around the pads, this is tucked away to mid-wicket.
42.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Gets a hold of that one! Tossed up full and around middle, right in the slot. Roelof van der Merwe gets under it and whacks it over the mid-wicket fence for a maximum.
42.4 overs (0 Run) Slightly flatter and shorter turning into middle and leg, Roelof van der Merwe blocks it off the back foot.
42.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up around off, Roelof van der Merwe goes for the reverse sweep this time but is well beaten once again.
42.2 overs (0 Run) The googly now, on a nagging length on off and going away. Roelof van der Merwe leans forward to defend but misses it completely and gets hit on the body.
Roelof van der Merwe comes out to the middle now.
42.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Kuldeep Yadav picks up his second wicket and that has gone straight through the gate. Dishes out a regular leg-break but tosses it up nicely and floats it around middle. Logan van Beek gets down on one knee and makes a bit of room before attempting the slog-sweep. The ball beats him in the flight, turns in and goes through the gate to castle into the leg stump. Netherlands are now seven down.
41.6 overs (0 Run) A spicy bumper to end the over! This is over leg stump and zipping through around head height. Teja Nidamanuru does well to get his head out of the way.
41.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on the stumps this time, hit away through mid on for a run.
41.4 overs (0 Run) Hits the deck hard and angles it across the off stump, Logan van Beek looks to cut but edges it back onto the deck.
41.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Full and wide, angled well across the off stump, a bit too wide though.
41.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Oh, dear! Even the Indian skipper has let one through in this game, not what India would want. A low full toss around off, Logan van Beek stays back and slaps it away to extra cover where Rohit Sharma runs around to his left and the ball goes right through the legs for a boundary.
41.2 overs (1 Run) Very full, right in the blockhole around off, Teja Nidamanuru stays leg side of the ball and opens the bat face to jam it down to third man for one more.
41.1 overs (1 Run) Comes from around the wicket and bowls it full outside off. Logan van Beek looks to drive but squeezes it out toward third man for a single.
40.6 overs (1 Run) Another tossed-up delivery on off, Logan van Beek looks to sweep again but mistimes it toward short fine leg for a single. The 200 also comes up for Netherlands with that.
40.5 overs (0 Run) Nicely tossed up around middle, Logan van Beek blocks it off the front foot.
40.4 overs (2 Runs) Floated up on the stumps, Logan van Beek sits down and paddles it 'round the corner for a couple of more runs.
40.3 overs (1 Run) Quicker and shorter on the stumps, pulled away firmly and along the turf toward cow corner for a single.
40.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Another lovely shot from Teja Nidamanuru! Nicely tossed up around middle, it is the googly, Nidamanuru makes a bit of room and lofts it inside-out over the wide long off fence for a maximum.
40.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and fuller around off, Teja Nidamanuru goes on the back foot to block this one out.
Match Reports
- India vs Netherlands: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Netherlands Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Netherlands: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Netherlands: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Netherlands: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Netherlands Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Netherlands Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Netherlands: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 45.3 overs, Netherlands, chasing a target of 411, are 230/8. The live updates of India vs Netherlands scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Netherlands, India vs Netherlands live score, India vs Netherlands scorecard. Follow the excitement of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.