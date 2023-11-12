India vs Netherlands Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Netherlands from M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
39.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and outside off, Teja Nidamanuru slices it towards third man for one.
39.5 overs (0 Run) Overpitched and on off, Teja Nidamanuru drills it towards short covers where the fielder lets it through but mid off is there to cover it up.
39.4 overs (1 Run) Length again and around off, Logan van Beek pushes it through cover-point for a run.
39.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! Mohammed Shami lands this on hard length and on middle, angling in, Logan van Beek hops up and glances it towards the fine leg fence for a boundary.
39.2 overs (1 Run) On a length and around off, Teja Nidamanuru opens the face of his bat and guides it towards third man for a single.
39.1 overs (0 Run) In the air...safe again! This is full and on middle, Teja Nidamanuru looks to slog it away but miscues it so badly that if lands well in front of mid on.
38.6 overs (1 Run) Flighted, full and on off, Teja Nidamanuru goes down but mistimes his reverse-sweep towards short third man for one.
38.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker, short and outside off, Teja Nidamanuru dabs it towards point.
38.4 overs (2 Runs) A googly now, full and on off, turns away, Teja Nidamanuru looks to swipes across the line but gets a top edge over first slip for a brace.
38.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Just over! This is flighted, full and around middle, Teja Nidamanuru goes down and lofts it towards the long on fence where Shreyas Iyer gets a hand it to but it sails over the ropes for a biggie.
38.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, Logan van Beek drives it wide of long off for a single.
38.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter, short and on middle, Logan van Beek moves back and blocks it out to the off side.
37.6 overs (1 Run) A loopy low full toss around off, Logan van Beek steers it through point for one.
37.5 overs (0 Run) A low full toss this time, outside off, angling away, Logan van Beek looks to push it away but misses.
37.4 overs (0 Run) Another brilliant yorker, on middle, Logan van Beek manages to get his bat down in time to dig it out to the off side.
Logan van Beek is the next man in.
37.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Mohammed Siraj gets his second wicket now! He comes around the wicket and pitches this one up, on leg, skids through too, Sybrand Engelbrecht gets cramped for room as he looks to flick it away and the ball goes off his pads to shatter the stumps. Sybrand Engelbrecht goes back after a decent knock but Netherlands are six down now.
37.2 overs (1 Run) Full again and outside off too, Teja Nidamanuru drills it towards deep backward point for a run.
37.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off again, angling further away, Teja Nidamanuru looks to slog it away but fails to reach it. Wided.
37.1 overs (1 Run) Overpitched and outside off, Sybrand Engelbrecht squeezes it through backward point for a single.
Drinks break! Well then, the target seems very far out of reach for Netherlands but they have done pretty decently against an in-form Indian bowling attack and they can still score big here. India on the other hand seem to be having a bit of fun testing out the sixth bowling option but will now look to get back to the main bowlers and finish the game.
36.6 overs (1 Run) Looped up, full and on middle, Sybrand Engelbrecht goes down and sweeps it towards deep square leg for a single.
36.5 overs (0 Run) Goes short again and on off, Sybrand Engelbrecht stabs it towards short covers.
36.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted, full and on middle, Sybrand Engelbrecht defends it on the front foot.
36.3 overs (0 Run) RIPPER! This is a googly, full and on middle, turns away sharply, Sybrand Engelbrecht looks to defend but gets beaten on the outside edge.
36.2 overs (0 Run) A bit short and around off, Sybrand Engelbrecht stays back to defend it wide of short covers.
36.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, Sybrand Engelbrecht drives it towards mid off.
35.6 overs (0 Run) On a length and no middle, Teja Nidamanuru knocks it towards mid on.
35.5 overs (0 Run) This is full again from Siraj, on middle, shaping in, Teja Nidamanuru looks to play at it but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
35.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! This is short of a length and around leg, Teja Nidamanuru looks to hook it away but the ball goes off his forearm past the diving keeper towards the fine leg fence for a boundary.
35.3 overs (1 Run) Overpitched and around off, Sybrand Engelbrecht drives it through covers for a single, Kuldeep Yadav fumbles it in the deep but no harm done.
35.2 overs (1 Run) Right in the blockhole, on leg, angling in, Teja Nidamanuru misses his glance as the ball goes off his pads towards fine leg. A leg bye is taken.
35.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller one and on middle, Teja Nidamanuru clips it towards short mid-wicket.
