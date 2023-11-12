India vs Netherlands Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Netherlands from M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
34.1 overs (6 Runs) Six!
33.6 overs (0 Run) Overpitched and on middle, Sybrand Engelbrecht drills it straight to mid off.
33.5 overs (0 Run) This is looking like a training session for Bumrah! He follows up the short ball with another fine yorker, on off, Sybrand Engelbrecht jams it out towards short covers.
33.4 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and on middle, Sybrand Engelbrecht mistimes his pull towards mid-wicket.
33.3 overs (0 Run) A slower one now, on a length and on middle, Sybrand Engelbrecht sticks his bat out and keeps it out to the leg side
33.2 overs (1 Run) Goes for the yorker again but serves this full, on middle, Teja Nidamanuru tucks it through mid-wicket for a single.
33.1 overs (0 Run) Jasprit Bumrah bangs in a quick sharp bouncer again, on middle, Teja Nidamanuru ducks under it.
32.6 overs (1 Run) Looped up, full and on middle, Teja Nidamanuru drills it down the ground where Suryakumar Yadav lets it through and allows a run.
32.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted, full and on leg, Sybrand Engelbrecht once again sweeps it through backward square leg for just one as Kuldeep Yadav is quick to get to it in the deep.
32.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and around middle, Teja Nidamanuru goes down and paddles it towards fine leg for a run.
32.3 overs (0 Run) Short again, on middle, Teja Nidamanuru stays back and keeps it out to the leg side.
32.2 overs (0 Run) A bit short and on middle, Teja Nidamanuru tucks it towards short mid-wicket.
32.1 overs (1 Run) Suryakumar Yadav starts with a floated delivery, full and on leg, Sybrand Engelbrecht sweeps it towards fine leg for a single.
Teja Nidamanuru is the new man in. Also now, Suryakumar Yadav has been tossed the ball for the first time in ODI cricket.
31.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! KNOCKED HIM OVER! Jasprit Bumrah finally gets his man! He once again absolutely nails the yorker, on middle, angling in with some pace, Bas de Leede backs away but fails to get his bat down in time to dig it out and the ball goes through to shatter the stumps. Netherlands lose half their side now!
31.5 overs (1 Run) On a length and around off, Sybrand Engelbrecht guides it towards third man for one.
31.5 overs (1 Run) Goes for another bouncer, on middle, but too high for the batter, Sybrand Engelbrecht leaves it alone. Wided.
31.4 overs (0 Run) Jasprit Bumrah follows up the bouncer with a brillaint yorker, on middle, angling in, Sybrand Engelbrecht digs it out towards short mid-wicket.
31.3 overs (2 Runs) In the air....safe! Jasprit Bumrah bangs in a sharp bouncer, on middle, Sybrand Engelbrecht looks to pull but he gets hurried and the flies off the top edge towards fine leg where Mohammed Siraj runs forward but goes all around it and dives it in the end but only manages to get some fingertips and puts it down. Two runs taken.
31.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Sybrand Engelbrecht stays back and blocks it back to the bowler.
31.1 overs (0 Run) A slower delivery, on a length and on middle, Sybrand Engelbrecht clips it towards short mid-wicket.
30.6 overs (0 Run) Gives this one some air, full and on middle, Bas de Leede tucks it towards short mid-wicket.
30.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and outside off, Sybrand Engelbrecht backs away and cuts it straight to cover-point.
30.4 overs (1 Run) Looped up, full and on middle, Bas de Leede forces it towards long on for another run.
30.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted, full and around off, Sybrand Engelbrecht drives it towards long off for a run.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on middle, Sybrand Engelbrecht knocks it on the bounce to the bowler.
30.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, Bas de Leede uses his feet and drills it towards mid off.
Match Reports
- India vs Netherlands: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Netherlands Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Netherlands: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Netherlands: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Netherlands: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Netherlands Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 34.1 overs, Netherlands, chasing a target of 411, are 155/5. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 today match between India and Netherlands. Everything related to India and Netherlands match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Netherlands live score. Do check for India vs Netherlands scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.