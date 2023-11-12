India vs Netherlands Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
29.6 overs (0 Run) Almost gets it through! Full and quick around off, the inswinging yorker, Sybrand Engelbrecht just about manages to jam it out.
29.5 overs (0 Run) A quick bumper now, over middle and coming in at head height. Sybrand Engelbrecht looks to take it on but pulls out of the shot and sways his head away from the line of the ball.
29.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and angling in from around off, Sybrand Engelbrecht punches it off the back foot but straight to extra cover.
29.3 overs (0 Run) Pitched up now on the fifth stump line and angling in, Sybrand Engelbrecht gets on the front foot and blocks it toward cover.
29.2 overs (1 Run) Short and a bit wide of the off stump, this is slapped away to deep cover-point for a single.
29.1 overs (0 Run) Starts the new spell with a shortish ball around off, angling in. Bas de Leede looks to hand back and swing across the line but is beaten on the inside edge and KL Rahul springs down to his left to pouch it with his left glove.
28.6 overs (1 Run) Floated up on a length well outside off, Bas de Leede stays back and taps it away to the left of deep point for a single.
28.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, nudged away onto the leg side.
28.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A fraction shorter and dealt with! This is on off, Bas de Leede rocks back and makes a bit of room before slapping it in between mid off and cover for a boundary.
28.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up around off, turning in, Bas de Leede lunges forward to defend.
28.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter again and turning in from outside off, Sybrand Engelbrecht cuts it away again to Jasprit Bumrah at deep point for a single.
28.1 overs (1 Run) Starts with a short and wide one, Bas de Leede cuts it off the back foot to deep point for a single.
Shubman Gill comes into the attack now to bowl some off-breaks.
27.6 overs (1 Run) Did that carry? Bas de Leede absolutely nailed that one. This is floated full and around off, de Leede backs away a bit and clobbers it low to the left of the bowler. Ravindra Jadeja sticks out a hand and gets his fingertips to it but the ball gets deflected down to long off for a single.
27.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, blocked out by Bas de Leede.
27.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker one on middle, this one comes on with the arm, Bas de Leede keeps it out.
27.3 overs (1 Run) Nice and full around off, stroked away on the up toward long off for a run.
27.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Quick and drifting down the leg side, Sybrand Engelbrecht misses the flick and a wide is called.
27.2 overs (1 Run) Full and drifting in from middle, Bas de Leede gets the front leg out of the way and drives it through wide mid off for a single.
27.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery on off stump, Bas de Leede pushes it out from the crease and to the left of cover.
26.6 overs (2 Runs) Drags it down a bit on the leg stump, Sybrand Engelbrecht nudges it away in front of square on the leg side and does well to hustle back for the second.
26.5 overs (0 Run) Full again and on middle, pushed to the right of the bowler.
26.4 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, firmed on the bounce to Rohit Sharma at short extra cover.
26.3 overs (2 Runs) Shorter delivery around off, Sybrand Engelbrecht hammers this one away wide of the man at sweeper cover and Jasprit Bumrah makes a stop. The batters pick up a brace.
26.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads again, this time Bas de Leede is able to work it behind square on the leg side for a single.
26.1 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side and angled into the pads, Bas de Leede tucks it away toward mid-wicket.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery around off, kept out on the off side.
25.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Goes through! Full on middle, driven to the left of mid on where Mohammed Shami puts in the dive but the ball goes through for a boundary.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Quick and at the stumps again, Sybrand Engelbrecht makes another block.
25.3 overs (0 Run) This is bowled on off stump, Sybrand Engelbrecht defends it out.
25.2 overs (0 Run) Put down! That was hardly a chance though. This is shorter and around off, Sybrand Engelbrecht rocks back to cut and gets a thick outside edge that just flies to the right of first slip. Rohit Sharma there springs to his right and gets a right hand on it but the ball bursts through.
25.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Streaky but will do! Ravindra Jadeja spears this one in full on off, Sybrand Engelbrecht gets pushed back but does well to get a bat on it. The ball is jammed past the man at first slip and runs away into the third man fence.
