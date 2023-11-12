India vs Netherlands Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
24.6 overs (0 Run) A friendly full toss this time around off, Bas de Leede just strokes it away to the man at mid off.
24.5 overs (0 Run) Keeps it nice and full outside off, Bas de Leede eases it away toward extra cover.
24.4 overs (0 Run) Full and straight, punched back on the bounce to the bowler.
Bas de Leede is the next man in.
24.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Would you believe it? Virat Kohli gets a wicket and off a very poor delivery as well but the crowd is shouting at the top of their lungs. Scott Edwards will be very disappointed with that. This is a drag-down well past the leg stump, Edwards goes on the back foot and looks to flick it fine but gets into a bit of a tangle and ends up getting a feather on it. KL Rahul shows great anticipation as he moves to his left and pouches a very sharp catch.
24.2 overs (0 Run) Even fuller this time and outside off, Scott Edwards jams it out toward silly mid off.
24.1 overs (1 Run) This is full and angling in from outside off, Sybrand Engelbrecht drives it off the front foot down to long off for a single.
23.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery around off, pushed out through covers for a run.
23.5 overs (2 Runs) Sloppy work in the field! This is full and on off, Sybrand Engelbrecht gets on the front foot and knocks it down to long off for a single. The throw from the deep is not collected by the man backing up and the batters get an additional run.
23.4 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, worked away in front of mid-wicket for a run.
23.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wrong line again from Jadeja as he bowls this one full and down leg, Scott Edwards gets inside the line and paddles sweeps it fine down to fine leg for a boundary.
23.2 overs (4 Runs) Four leg byes! Quicker one down leg, Scott Edwards misses the flick and the ball goes off the pads past the keeper and runs away into the fine leg fence.
23.1 overs (0 Run) On a nagging length, drifting into middle and then gripping and turning away, bouncing a bit extra as well. Scott Edwards does well to rock back and keep it out.
22.6 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! This is full and outside off, Sybrand Engelbrecht looks to drive at it but gets a thick outside edge that runs down to third man for a boundary.
22.5 overs (1 Run) Very full and outside off, Scott Edwards meets the ball on the full and drives it down to long off for a single.
The crowd has come alive again as Rohit Sharma has given the ball to Virat Kohli.
22.4 overs (0 Run) A tad short and wide outside off, Scott Edwards reaches out and slaps it toward cover-point.
22.3 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on middle, this is pushed straight down the ground for one more.
22.2 overs (1 Run) On a length and angling into the pads, this is flicked away through mid-wicket for a single.
22.1 overs (0 Run) Starts off with a floater, full and outside off, Scott Edwards drives it away to extra cover. The crowd is loving Virat Kohli with the ball in hand here.
21.6 overs (0 Run) Gives it some air this time and bowls it around middle, Sybrand Engelbrecht sets up for the heave but mistimes it straight to mid on.
21.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker and flatter around off, punched away toward extra cover this time and Netherlands getting bogged down here.
21.4 overs (0 Run) Slides this one in with the arm and into the pads, Sybrand Engelbrecht plays it toward short mid-wicket.
21.3 overs (0 Run) Accurate bowling, attacking the stumps, Sybrand Engelbrecht defends it out to the left of cover.
21.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller now and on the stumps, Scott Edwards gets inside the line and paddles it down to fine leg for an easy single.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, fired into middle and leg, pushed off the back foot toward mid on.
20.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter and pushed through across the off stump, Scott Edwards rocks back and chops it past backward point for a single.
20.5 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side and around off, this is eased off the back foot toward point.
20.4 overs (1 Run) Flights this one up, full and on leg, pushed down to long on for a single.
20.3 overs (0 Run) Sharp piece of work in the field by Ravindra Jadeja but Scott Edwards is in! Flatter one around off, Sybrand Engelbrecht punches it straight to Jadeja at short extra cover and the latter fires in a quick direct hit at the bowler's end but Edwards survives.
20.2 overs (1 Run) On the bounce! Floated up on a length and around off, Scott Edwards reaches out for the sweep and top-edges it down to deep backward square leg for a run.
20.1 overs (1 Run) Floats this one up around middle, Sybrand Engelbrecht lunges forward and drives it away toward long on for a single.
