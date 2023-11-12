India vs Netherlands: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Netherlands from M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
19.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Goes short again, on off, Scott Edwards gets behind the line and knocks it back to the bowler.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Quicker, full and on off, Sybrand Engelbrecht pushes it through covers for a single.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Sybrand Engelbrecht blocks it back to the bowler.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter, full and on off, angling in, Sybrand Engelbrecht looks to block but gets an bottom edge onto the ground as the ball bounces to the keeper.
18.6 overs (0 Run) A bit short and around off, Scott Edwards moves back and steers it towards point.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Gives this one some air again, full and around off, Sybrand Engelbrecht taps it towards covers for a run.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Looped up, full and on middle, Sybrand Engelbrecht drills it back to the bowler again.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Flighted, full and on middle, turns in, Sybrand Engelbrecht strides forward and blocks it back to the bowler.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, Sybrand Engelbrecht cuts it straight to point.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Scott Edwards paddles it away towards fine leg for a single.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter, full and on off, Scott Edwards drills it wide of the bowler where Ravindra Jadeja dives to his left to make a half-stop They cross.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Another short delivery, on middle, Scott Edwards tucks it towards short mid-wicket.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Short again and on middle, Scott Edwards stays back and blocks it out.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter, short and on middle, Scott Edwards turns it to the leg side.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on middle, Scott Edwards knocks it towards mid on and sets off foe the run but is sent back and rightly so.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, Scott Edwards blocks it back to the bowler.
16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot! Kuldeep Yadav drags his length back and on middle, Sybrand Engelbrecht rocks back and pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
16.5 overs (0 Run) DROPPED AGAIN! This time it is the keeper, a tough chance through! This is the googly, full and on middle, turns away sharply, Sybrand Engelbrecht uses his feet to swipe it across the line but gets an outside edge behind where KL Rahul fails to grab it near his chest as the ball rolls to the off side.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Looped up, full and on middle, Sybrand Engelbrecht prods forward and pushes it back to the bowler.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Flighted, full and on off, Sybrand Engelbrecht knocks it to the left of the bowler.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and around leg, Scott Edwards works it through square leg for a single.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Scott Edwards drills it down the ground where Kuldeep Yadav gets a hand to it and parries it towards mid off.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Angles this one into the batter, bit fuller as well, on middle, Sybrand Engelbrecht blocks it down the pitch.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Ravindra Jadeja continues with his shorter length, on off, Sybrand Engelbrecht punches it straight to short covers.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Another short delivery, on middle, Scott Edwards clips it through square leg for one.
15.3 overs (2 Runs) Short again and on middle, Scott Edwards nudges it off the back foot through mid-wicket and comes back for the second.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter, short and on middle, turns away again, Scott Edwards stays back and guides t off the outer half of the bat towards short third man.
Drinks break! After losing a wicket in the second over of the chase, Netherlands managed to conjure up a more than decent fightback with Colin Ackermann and Max O'Dowd. The spinners for India have just struck twice and both set-batters are back in the hut. Netherlands would want to regain a bit of control and try to keep scoring otherwise, they could lose wickets in a heap. Also, skipper Scott Edwards walks out to bat now.
15.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CASTLED! Ravindra Jadeja strikes straightaway! This is an absolute beauty of a delivery first-up. He floats this one up, short and on middle, angles in and then grips and turns away a shy bit, Max O'Dowd is stuck in his crease and tries to block it but plays completely down the wrong line as the ball goes past the outside edge to rattle the stumps. Netherlands lose both set batters now!
