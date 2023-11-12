India vs Netherlands: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Netherlands from M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
19.6 overs (0 Run) Hard length around off, Shreyas Iyer punches it sweetly toward extra cover and looks for the single but Virat Kohli sends him back.
19.5 overs (0 Run) On a good length around off, driven on the up once again but straight to mid off this time.
19.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Uppish and not well-timed either but gets it through the gap. On a length around middle, Shreyas Iyer stands tall and looks to play the on drive on the up. The ball bounces a touch extra and goes off the higher part of the bat to the right of mid on and runs away to the fence.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Very full, a low full toss in fact and this is clipped away to the man at short mid-wicket.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Attempted bumper over leg stump, the height is good but it is just angled down leg. Shreyas Iyer ducks under it.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Good length on off, Virat Kohli tucks it away neatly behind square on the leg side and looks for two but has to settle for the single.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Short of a length over middle, this is around waits height and Shreyas Iyer pulls it away to deep mid-wicket for a run.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Trying to be a bit too cheeky there Virat Kohli. Quicker and flatter, very close to the off pole. Kohli hangs back and moves away before attempting a very late dab but misses out.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Shreyas Iyer moves around a bit in his crease before punching the flatter delivery on middle down the ground for a single.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Holds it back a touch and throws it up on a nagging length outside off, turning it in a bit as well. Shreyas Iyer looks to drive at it but the ball zips past the outside edge.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter over middle, tucked away to the man at mid-wicket.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Short again around off, Virat Kohli goes on the back foot and punches it down toward deep mid-wicket for another single.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Quicker and shorter on off, turning in. Shreyas Iyer pushes it off the back foot past the diving bowler and down to long on for a single.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter around off, eased away on the up past the point region for a run.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Pitched up on off stump, Shreyas Iyer defends it solidly off the front foot.
Shreyas Iyer comes out to the middle now.
17.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another good catch in the deep and Rohit Sharma has to depart. Bas de Leede goes for the cross-seamer and bowls it on a hard length around off. Rohit Sharma looks to hang back and pull it in front of square but the ball bounces a bit extra and goes off the higher part of the bat. The ball goes really high and lands around cow corner where Wesley Barresi keeps his eyes on the ball and takes it low to his right. A few minutes of good play brings about a huge wicket for Netherlands and Bas de Leede has 15 wickets in the tournament.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Banged in a bit short over middle, Virat Kohli looks to take on the pull but mistimes it on the bounce to deep mid-wicket for a run. Kohli looking just a bit edgy here.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Full and quick, trying to angle it into the pads of an advancing Virat Kohli but spills it down leg.
17.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wow, a bottom-handed flick for four! Hard length over middle, Virat Kohli stays back and whips it using it wrists behind deep square leg for a boundary.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Slower one, rolling his fingers over the ball and bowled into the deck outside off. Virat Kohli stands tall and looks to smash it through the off side but mistimes it badly.
Drinks! The Indian openers gave them a solid start and Rohit Sharma is continuing the momentum. Virat Kohli is looking a bit unsettled but once he gets set, we can expect a big score from him too. The hosts will be hoping that they do not let their foot off the gas and just march towards a huge total. Netherlands knows that they need wickets to stop this strong Indian side and this break would help them to get a bit of clarity on how to go forward in this game. An exciting phase of cricket awaits us.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Pushed through quicker and a bit shorter outside off. Rohit Sharma looks to rock back and cut but the ball skids through and beats the bat. Good take from the keeper as well.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Tosses this one up on middle Rohit Sharma defends it out.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Short and wide, cut away hard off the back foot to the left of deep point but just for a single.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Half an appeal for LBW from the bowler and nothing more. Nicely flighted and drifted onto middle and leg, Virat Kohli looks to defend but is undone in the flight and misses, getting hit on the pads.
16.2 overs (0 Run) On the stumps and this is patted back to the bowler.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Brilliant stop! Flighted up around off, Virat Kohli smashes this one on the bounce to the right of cover where Sybrand Engelbrecht springs to his right and gets a big hand on it.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, moving in the air just a little bit, Rohit Sharma tentatively blocks it out.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter over middle, tucked away past square leg for a single.
15.4 overs (0 Run) On a length on off and this is pushed out toward cover.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Just short! Hard length around off, Virat Kohli looks to break the shackles by advancing and goes after it. The ball is sliced off the higher part of the bat toward mid off where Shariz Ahmad, the substitute fielder dives forward but can't quite get to it. Tentative from Kohli!
15.2 overs (1 Run) Pitches this one up on middle again, Rohit Sharma gets on the front foot and shows the full face of the bat before pushing it down to long on.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Just missing leg! Pitched up a bit around middle and angling in, Rohit Sharma plays all around this one and gets rapped on the pads. Not much interest from the bowler though.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Starts off with a loosener as this one is dragged down the leg side for a wide.
